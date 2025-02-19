10News Wake Up Call: Search for Cal Fire captain's killer; weekend warm-up ahead

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Cal Fire

As family, friends, and colleagues mourn the loss of Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca “Becky” Marodi, San Diego County sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing to piece together what led to her death on Monday night.

At around 9 p.m. on Feb. 17, a family member called deputies to report an assault at Marodi’s Ramona home, in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road.

Deputies arrived to find the 49-year-old with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were investigating the incident as a “potential domestic violence” case.

Sheriff’s officials did not publicly identify a suspect in the case, but detectives believe Marodi knew the suspected attacker.

Marodi worked for Cal Fire for more than 30 years -- primarily in Riverside County, but she also served stints in the San Diego and San Bernardino areas, according to a social media message posted by the agency.

"The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends and her Cal Fire family," the statement added.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Residents at a La Mesa apartment complex were forced to evacuate late Tuesday night due to a fire that erupted in a unit.

KGTV

At around 11 p.m., La Mesa Police officers were called to the Villa Morocco Apartments on 5545 Morro Way because of a reported fire and possible violent disturbance on the property.

Officers evacuated families as firefighters arrived at the scene.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the flames; there was no immediate word on injuries.

ABC 10News learned the Red Cross was helping a woman and her dog who were displaced.

KGTV

Police and fire crews are investigating if the fire was caused intentionally.

CONSUMER:

About 405,000 San Diego County residents who rely on CalFresh, CalWORKS, and General Relief programs will be receiving Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards that will be very different than the previous version.

The new EBT cards will include a chip and other enhanced security features aimed at stopping thieves from skimming or scamming the card -- which is the most common way benefits are stolen.

In 2024, nearly 23,000 thefts were reported in San Diego County and hundreds of thousands of thefts were reported across California.

State officials said EBT recipients should expect the new cards in their mailboxes starting Feb. 25.

More information on EBT: https://www.cdss.ca.gov/ebt-card

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The subject of police pursuits will once again be the focus of a Wednesday meeting in downtown San Diego.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl is expected to formally respond to the Commission on Police Practices’ recent recommendations of changes to the department’s vehicle pursuit policy.

ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija goes over the commission’s recommendations and how it could eventually impact the department going forward.

