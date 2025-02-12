10News Wake Up Call: Get ready for rain! First big storm of the season to hit San Diego County

The strongest storm San Diego has seen in a while is brewing and ABC 10News brings you the latest information and local microclimate forecasts to help you prepare for the conditions.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A spell of rainy, blustery weather is rolling into the San Diego area Wednesday as an incoming winter storm gains strength, according to meteorologists.

Cloudier, cooler and windier conditions are likely through the day Wednesday, with increasing chances for mostly light precipitation, the National Weather Service advised.

Heavier and more widespread showers are expected to prevail Thursday and continue into Friday in diminishing fashion, according to meteorologists. Over those two days, strong sustained winds are in the forecast for the mountains and deserts, with gusts potentially reaching 65 to 75 mph, the weather service advised.

An NWS flood watch will be in effect Thursday afternoon and evening for the San Diego area's coastal, valley and mountain communities.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.75 to 1.25 inches near the coast and across the inland valleys, 2 to 3 inches in the East County highlands, and 1.5 to 1 inch in desert locales.

Toward the end of the stormy period, the local snow level should drop to 6,000 to 6,500 feet, which could result in some dustings of frozen flakes on the county's highest peaks, forecasters said.

To prepare for the spate of inclement conditions, the city of San Diego is monitoring 46,000 storm drains and will preemptively close flood-prone Mission Valley roads if deemed necessary, officials said.

Residents can report storm-related problems, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. People experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911, officials noted.

Sandbags are available to San Diegans in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council district. The empty sacks -- sand is not provided -- are limited to 10 per household or business.

Find sandbag locations near you: https://tinyurl.com/yuvnm34z

Due to the incoming storm, the City of San Diego is opening its Inclement Weather Shelters for anyone needing a dry place to stay.

The shelters are available on a per-night basis and are first come, first serve.



Living Water Church of the Nazarene on 1550 Market St. (accepting 28 people)

Joan Kroc Center on 1501 Imperial Ave. (accepting up to 61 people; additional 11 beds for families with children and single women)

Paul Mirabile Center on 1501 Imperial Ave. (accepting 62 people)

More information is available at https://www.sandiego.gov/homelessness-strategies-and-solutions/services/inclement-weather-shelter-program

Details on San Diego County's Inclement Weather Program: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/ending-homelessness/iwp.html

San Diego Gas & Electric, for its part, has been preparing for the stormy weather by increasing the number of crews available in case of downed power lines, according to SDG&E public affairs.

Drier and warmer conditions are due to kick in over the weekend, according to the weather service.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A fiery hit-and-run collision on Interstate 5 in the South Bay left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-5 near Dairy Mart Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on the freeway that resulted in an SUV engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said the SUV was stalled in the lanes when it was hit by other vehicles.

Several good Samaritans pulled the driver from the burning SUV but that person died at the scene.

CHP officials said a group of four people from one of the cars involved fled the scene, while one other person was detained but claimed to live nearby and was just watching what was happening.

The incident is under investigation.

CONSUMER:

Getting that special someone something nice this Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to hurt your wallet.

With the price of roses higher than ever and tariffs threatening even higher prices, you can still find affordable Valentine's gifts for as little as $5.

Scripps News Group’s John Matarese has some budget-friendly gift suggestions for February 14:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

With a strong storm on its way, City of San Diego crews are working to clear drains all over the city, particularly in neighborhoods affected by the January 2024 floods.

