10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, Dec. 4

A former San Diego Unified School District employee has filed a lawsuit against the district and its former superintendent, Lamont Jackson, over workplace harassment claims.

Acting Superintendent Fabiola Bagula was also named in the suit filed by Monica Hazel. Bagula is accused of creating a hostile work environment.

Hazel has accused Jackson of making sexually suggestive comments and inappropriate comments about her appearance. She said she denied Jackson’s advances.

Hazel also alleged then-Deputy Superintendent Bagula created a hostile work environment by making racist comments and making requests, such as asking her to bow her head to Bagula when raising concerns.

According to the lawsuit, Hazel claimed she reported Bagula’s behavior to Jackson, but she stated Jackson told her the two needed to get along and nothing was done.

Hazel said she was later demoted when the district restructured – a move she claimed was retaliatory.

Jackson was fired this summer after an independent investigation found “credible” accounts of inappropriate conduct towards two ex-district employees.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/former-san-diego-unified-employee-sues-district-ex-superintendent-jackson

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition parties have submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. He is facing pressure to leave office hours after he ended a short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.

Impeaching Yoon would require the support of two-thirds of parliament for the motion and then the backing of at least six Constitutional Court justices.

The motion, submitted jointly by the main opposition Democratic Party and five smaller opposition parties, could be put to a vote as early as Friday.

Yoon’s senior advisers and secretaries have offered to resign collectively and his Cabinet members, including the defense minister, also are facing calls to step down.

CONSUMER:

All raw milk products produced by Raw Farm LLC have been recalled in California due to what state health officials are calling “possible bird flu contamination.”

In a statement, the California Department of Public Health said, “Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC that remain on retail shelves following multiple bird flu virus detections in the company’s milk and dairy in the past week. Raw Farm milk products have tested positive for bird flu at both retail and dairy storage and bottling sites in recent days.

Today’s expanded recall ensures that all sizes of Raw Farm milk and cream, produced between November 9 and November 27, are pulled from retail shelves. The affected lot numbers are 20241109 through 20241127, which includes the two lots recalled last week (November 27 and November 24).”

For complete information on the voluntary recall, go to https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR24-044.aspx

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

State Sen. Steve Padilla has proposed a new idea to help fix the ongoing sewage crisis in San Diego County’s South Bay – charging drivers in Otay Mesa a toll, with that money to be used for repairs on the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

ABC 10News learned the toll would be on the Otay Mesa 2 toll lane on state Route 11, just northeast of where state Route 125 and state Route 905 connect.

Full details, including how long the toll charge would last or how much money it would cost each time a driver uses the lane, were not immediately released.

Padilla was set to outline the proposal at a Wednesday morning news conference in Imperial Beach.

The proposed toll is the latest step in the continuing efforts to fix an expensive issue in the South Bay.

Earlier this year, the federal government invested $400 million in the treatment plant for repairs and to increase its capacity to treat sewage.

