10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, April 9

BANGKOK (AP) — China has again vowed to “fight to the end” in an escalating trade war with the U.S. as it announced it would raise tariffs on American goods to 84% starting Thursday.

Beijing also added an array of countermeasures after U.S. President Trump raised the total tariff on imports from China to 104%.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a white paper on trade with the U.S. that “if the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end.”

The government declined to say whether it would negotiate with the White House, as other countries have done.

Latest on the global trade war: https://www.10news.com/politics/president-trumps-first-100-days/us-begins-collecting-tariffs-from-86-nations-china-increases-its-tariffs-on-us-goods

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The race for the open District 1 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors appears to be down to two candidates -- Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

As of late Tuesday night, no candidates reached 50% of the vote; results showed McCann led all candidates with about 43% of the vote, while Aguirre was next at just under 32%.

Should those results hold, the two mayors will face off in a general election runoff in July.

The winner will replace Nora Vargas, who stepped down in early January. Vargas won reelection in November, but a month later, she announced she would not serve her second term.

LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters said about 11,000 ballots still have to be counted as of Tuesday night.

Updated results are expected Thursday evening, the agency said.

Results must be certified by May 8, but it could happen sooner than that date.

McCann released a statement on Tuesday evening that read, "I am thankful for the hundreds of volunteers who have worked on my campaign and the thousands of voters that cast their vote for me. They know I will bring common sense back to San Diego County by supporting law enforcement to keep our streets safe, getting homeless off the streets, working to get real solutions on the Tijuana sewage issue and opposing the mileage tax."

Aguirre issued a statement Tuesday night celebrating the results, in which she said they sent "a clear message -- voters want a supervisor who fights on the side of working people who are struggling, gets results on the sewage crisis, and pushes for the more affordable San Diego County we need."

Along with thanking voters and her fellow candidates, Aguirre made note of McCann, her apparent opponent in the July 1 runoff.

"Now, the stakes couldn't be higher. This runoff is a clear choice between Democratic values that put working people first, and a Trump Republican agenda that would be a complete disaster for all of San Diego County. We deserve leaders who fight for economic security for everyone, no matter how much money you make or what neighborhood you live in."

With a population of 650,000, District 1 contains three cities, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and National City, along with 15 neighborhoods in San Diego, including East Village, Mountain View and San Ysidro, and six unincorporated communities, including Bonita, East Otay Mesa and portion of Spring Valley.

City News Service contributed to this report.

CONSUMER:

If a household appliance breaks down in your home, should you have it repaired or replaced?

Many San Diegans are weighing that decision, and consumer reporter Marie Coronel looks at the factors you should consider before buying new or fixing the old.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The legal status of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. is now in limbo, as the Trump administration is telling them they will need to leave the country and head back to their country of origin.

This week, the administration informed migrants who used the CBP One app -- which allowed them to begin the asylum-seeking process in the U.S. -- that they will need to leave the U.S. immediately.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo has covered the use of the app among incoming migrants and how it has helped them, but now she follows through with what the administration’s new rules will mean for those who trusted the process.

