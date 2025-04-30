10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, April 30

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

President Trump marked his 100th day in office with a campaign-style rally in Michigan during which he highlighted his decisions on immigration, trade, and government spending.

The president’s rally took place in a Detroit suburb whose top employer is General Motors; Trump earlier in the day rolled back some of his tariffs, easing the tax on imported auto parts.

The updated decision comes as automakers adjust to Trump’s 25% tariffs on auto imports that were expected to increase the price of a new vehicle by thousands of dollars within a year.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran, Trump spoke on the impact of the escalating trade war with China.

Trump told Moran, “They [China] deserve it.”

He added, “China probably will eat those tariffs. But at 145% they basically can't do much business with the United States. And they were making from us a trillion dollars a year. They were ripping us off like nobody's ever ripped us off. And by the way, we have other countries that were just as bad. If you look at the European Union, it was terrible what they've done to us. Every country, almost every country in the world was ripping us off.”

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Emergency crews rescued a man Tuesday night after authorities said he drove his car off a cliff in La Jolla.

Authorities said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. off Coast Boulevard, near the Children’s Pool.

ABC 10News learned responding San Diego Fire-Rescue crews located the car in the water at the bottom of the cliff.

The driver was pulled from the water, but there was no immediate word on his condition.

ABC 10News reached out to SDFD officials for additional information on the incident, but they did not respond as of the publication of this story.

CONSUMER:

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel takes a look at the increasing trend of people growing their own fruits and vegetables as a way to save money on produce.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A recently released report was critical of the conditions at California immigration detention facilities, including a center in Otay Mesa.

At a Tuesday news conference in San Diego, State Attorney General Rob Bonta addressed the report’s findings and called the results “alarming” and asked for more improvements.

Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish, who has reported on issues at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in the past, breaks down the California Justice Department’s findings, which includes reports of sexual abuse:

