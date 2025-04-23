10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, April 23

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

The Oceanside City Council on Wednesday is scheduled to vote on a drone program for its police department that -- if approved -- would improve response times in the city’s downtown area.

Oceanside Police officials said their current average response time is approximately 5 minutes, but they believe this specific drone program would cut that time down to just 60-90 seconds.

The department has had a drone program in place since 2016, but the unit’s 14 pilots have to carry the drones in their vehicles and then deploy them once they are in the area of an active scene.

Under the proposed 13-month Drone as First Responder program, a Real-Time Crime Center would be created at police headquarters specifically for drone pilots.

Drones would be strategically placed on top of several downtown buildings and be launched immediately if police need an initial assessment of a scene.

Deploying the drones would allow police to determine the severity of any situation and the number of personnel that would be needed.

The new drone program and control center would be paid for by a state grant that was awarded to the city.

If Oceanside Police deem the program successful, they will plan to add more funding for it in its budget.

The Oceanside City Council is expected to vote on the program at its 3:30 p.m. meeting.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — The body of Pope Francis was moved Wednesday morning to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public mourning for an Argentine pontiff remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace.

The public viewing is largely for ordinary Catholics to grieve the 88-year-old pope, who died Monday after suffering a stroke.

The basilica will be kept open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the faithful to mourn.

The public mourning period will end on Friday at 7 p.m. local time.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/life/faith-and-religion/catholic-faithful-pay-their-final-respects-to-pope-francis-in-st-peters-basilica

CONSUMER:

Prices are going up for a lot of products and services, including the price to send an item back.

But reporter Perla Shaheen shows how consumers are finding their own ways to cut the costs of shipping out a return of an order.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

(AP) -- The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says his agency will be providing Mexico a list to complete to stop the flow of sewage from Tijuana.

Lee Zeldin visited San Diego and said Tuesday that he met with Mexican officials and was hopeful they would address the decades-old problem.

Zeldin said the issue is “top of mind” for President Donald Trump, but he stopped short of saying how the administration would hold Mexico accountable if it does not act.

More than 100 billion gallons of sewage have flowed across the border since 2018, causing beach closures and sickening swimmers and even people who do not go in the water.

