10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, April 16

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, April 16, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Terra Lawson-Remer, acting chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, will take the stage at the San Diego Natural History Museum Wednesday to deliver the State of the County Address.

She will "outline a bold local battleplan in response to a national crisis of governance," according to a statement from her office. She intends to lay out how local government can rise up to fill a vacuum left by a federal government being slashed.

The speech, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the museum, "will chart a path to defend core democratic values, restore public trust, and deliver results where Washington has failed," the statement read. A special guest speaker is scheduled.

The Board of Supervisors, while officially a nonpartisan body, is split 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans. Last week, South Bay voters picked Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre in a primary to fill the vacant First Supervisorial District.

That race will be decided in July, but in the meantime, anything remotely partisan is stymied at a county level. A total of three votes are required to pass any item through the board.

During last year's State of the County Address, then-Board Chair Nora Vargas touted the county's efforts in building housing and helping migrants and people experiencing homelessness.

Vargas announced in late December that she would not serve her second term despite winning reelection in November.

"Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term," she said in a statement at the time. It was unclear what the "personal safety and security reasons" were, but board meetings have become increasingly rowdy in recent years, and Vargas was away from the board several times for unspecified reasons and had dealt with health issues resulting from nodules on her vocal cords.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Two Camp Pendleton-based Marines were killed in a vehicle crash in New Mexico, according to a Newsweek report.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in Santa Teresa, a town at the southern U.S. southern border between Texas and New Mexico.

According to the U.S. Northern Command, two Marines died in the rollover crash, while another servicemember was injured and listed in serious condition.

The servicemembers were deployed to New Mexico as part of a border security mission.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONSUMER:

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel talks to a Chula Vista business owner about his company's preparations for tariffs and how it could change the way he produces youth sports gear.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 2026 city budget contains increased funding for the San Diego Police Department, but it also includes some suggested cuts that could potentially affect response times.

According to the mayor’s proposal, most of the $29.3 million earmarked for the department would go towards previously negotiated pay raises for officers.

However, Gloria’s proposal has $7 million in cuts to the department in the form of limited overtime, dozens of positions being eliminated, and the possible closure of a police substation.

Reporter Perla Shaheen goes over the proposed budget’s impact on community safety:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: