10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, Nov. 12

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

A New York judge is set to rule on presidential immunity claims in President-elect Donald Trump’s hush money case.

The course of action follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this summer to grant a president some immunity.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26 if Judge Juan Merchan allows the conviction to stand.

In May, a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records — which prosecutors said was done to cover up a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The judge is not required to sentence the president-elect to prison time and could impose a lesser sentence such as probation or a fine.

FULL DETAILS: https://www.10news.com/politics/trump-indictments/judge-to-decide-whether-to-null-trumps-conviction-following-scotus-ruling

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A fiery crash shut down all northbound Interstate 5 lanes in the Carmel Valley area Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened just after 8 p.m. on I-5 near the transition to state Route 56.

While details on what led to the collision were not immediately released, the CHP confirmed at least one person was injured.

An ABC 10News photographer arrived at the scene to crews putting out a fire burning one of the vehicles involved.

Lanes were reopened at around 11 p.m.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

Ten years ago, the City of San Diego came up with the Vision Zero pledge with the goal of zero pedestrian deaths.

However, a new report from Circulate San Diego shows the city is far from that number – in fact, the report indicates there are more deaths on the roads than a decade ago.

Despite the report’s findings, Circulate San Diego is praising the city’s efforts to keep local roads safe.

Over the past decade, the city has made quick safety adjustments, built roundabouts, added speed bumps, and made crosswalks more visible.

The report also outlines some other steps the city should take, such as streamlining the process for road safety improvements, increasing investment, and expanding safety technology (adding more red lights or bus-mounted cameras).

View Circulate San Diego’s report: https://www.circulatesd.org/vision_zero_at_ten_years

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

Toymaker Mattel has issued an apology for a major mistake on the packaging of its line of new dolls.

Mattel printed a pornography website address on the boxes of its “Wicked” dolls, but the company meant to have the official website of the movie on the packaging.

Officials are advising people who already have the dolls to get rid of the packaging or scratch off the link.

WATCH REPORT:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

ABC 10News has been covering the proposed Kettner & Vine 1,000-bed mega shelter for the unhoused since San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria first announced it in April.

Under the proposal, the City of San Diego would take on a 30-year lease on the space.

However, many critics of the proposal -- including the City Attorney’s Office -- have said the lease does not protect the city’s legal or financial interests.

For seven months, reporter Spencer Soicher has been investigating the lease and has filed numerous public records requests, which the city has been fighting.

He is following through on what the city admitted about delays in response to those requests.

Watch Spencer’s report:

