10News Wake Up Call: McCann to deliver Chula Vista State of the City address; latest on Trump-Harvard feud

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, May 27, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

KGTV

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann on Tuesday night is set to deliver his State of the City address, and the mayor told ABC 10News he believes things for San Diego County’s second-largest city will only get better.

McCann’s State of the City address will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center -- marking the first official public event at the venue.

In his address, McCann will touch on Chula Vista’s recent wins, including the recent opening of Gaylord Pacific at the bayfront.

The resort/convention center is expected to bring in $11.5 million a year in tax revenue, give a nearly $500 million annual boost to the local economy, and provide thousands of new jobs.

With the money from Gaylord Pacific’s presence, McCann said he’s planning to improve city infrastructure to make sure residents and visitors can enjoy the city.

McCann is also expected to talk about the 2026 city budget, which could be the largest in Chula Vista’s history.

The mayor told ABC 10News, “We're one of the few cities that has a balanced budget, fully funded reserves. We have no layoffs. We have no service cuts, so we're continuing to be fiscally responsible, make sure that we're providing the best services we can.”

Other topics McCann will touch on in his speech include Chula Vista’s drop in homelessness and the strides the city has made in keeping people off the streets; efforts to help South Bay neighbors in addressing the ongoing Tijuana River sewage crisis; and home ownership improvements.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A man suspected of threatening to shoot someone inside a Lemon Grove home Monday afternoon barricaded himself inside the house, prompting a lengthy SWAT standoff.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1700 block of Skyline Drive, near Canton Drive, at around 12 p.m. to investigate a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect — identified as 25-year-old Tyrin Carter — went into a home and threatened to shoot a resident.

The resident and Carter struggled over Carter’s firearm until another resident used a golf club to disarm Carter, officials said.

The two people tried to detain Carter, but he hid inside the home and barricaded himself, prompting a call to law enforcement.

At around 8 p.m., Carter exited the home and surrendered to authorities.

CONSUMER:

The Trump administration’s feud with Harvard University took another step late Monday when President Trump threatened to take $3 billion in federal grants for the school and give it to trade schools.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said, “I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

Trump and the Ivy League school have gone back and forth in disputes over on-campus protests, the freezing of federal education funds, and First Amendment rights.

Last week, the Trump administration blocked Harvard from enrolling foreign students, prompting the university to file a lawsuit.

A federal judge has since blocked the Trump administration’s order.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Nearly a week after a business jet crashed in Murphy Canyon, support for the military community members displaced by the incident continues to pour in.

Reporter Austin Grabish follows through with one local nonprofit that is stepping up as families try to find places to live.

Watch Austin's report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: