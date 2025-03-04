10News Wake Up Call: Trump's tariffs in effect; 1 dead in Hotel Circle shooting

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, March 4, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

(SCRIPPS) -- The Trump administration's 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday morning, just hours after U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday. There will also be a 10% tariff on energy imports, which could cause gas prices to begin to go up this week.

The tariffs went into effect nearly a month after President Trump announced plans to impose them. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump claimed that drugs were coming across the border "from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels." Trump had paused tariffs on both nations after their leaders said they would bolster border security and assist the U.S. in stopping the flow of illegal drugs.

Before the tariffs went into effect, the White House released a statement saying that Canada and Mexico have failed to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.

In San Diego, consumers and businesses could see a major price increase on products coming in from Mexico.

Earlier this year, the County Board of Supervisors spoke about the potential impact tariffs could have locally. The board said many local businesses sell products from Mexico in their stores or use the imports to create their own products. The costs to import could force businesses to increase prices for customers.

Additionally, local grocery stores that receive large amounts of produce from Mexico may have to raise prices in response.

San Diego consumers are also being advised of the tariffs’ potential effect on automotive parts and gasoline.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/president-trumps-first-100-days/trade-selations-strained-as-us-canada-and-mexico-face-tariff-showdown

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A Mission Valley hotel turned into a crime scene late Monday night when two people were shot – one of them fatally.

San Diego Police did not immediately release details on what led to the gunfire, which was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Hotel Circle.

The shooting prompted a heavy response from officers and a SWAT unit.

During the police response, ABC 10News cameras captured one person being led away in handcuffs, but police did not say if that person was tied to the shooting.

Just after 11 p.m., officers at the scene told ABC 10News that the incident was “over,” but they did not elaborate further.

Updates on this story: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/san-diego-police-investigate-mission-valley-shooting

CONSUMER:

A woman lost nearly $10,000 in a bank impersonation scheme. One man lost $1,500 after falling for a fake apartment listing. A father nearly wired $5,000 to a criminal in a fake kidnapping scheme.

This is just a taste of the fraudulent activity we’ve reported on over the past year. Now a new report shows how widespread financial fraud really is in the U.S.

In a survey of more than 2,500 adults, the personal finance site Bankrate found 34% of Americans have experienced a form of financial fraud or scam in the past 12 months. Of those Americans, 37% said they have lost money.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/dont-waste-your-money/chilling-report-finds-more-than-a-third-of-americans-experienced-fraud-in-the-past-year

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

As the South Bay, particularly Imperial Beach, deals with the ongoing Tijuana River sewage crisis, IB Mayor Paloma Aguirre is once again asking the Environmental Protection Agency for a superfund designation to help clean up the river valley.

In a letter to new EPA head Lee Zeldin, Aguirre pointed to the everyday effects that residents have dealt with -- from beaches being closed to locals getting sick.

Aguirre’s letter is the second time she has requested a superfund designation, which is a program that takes action on the country’s most contaminated land and serves environmental emergencies.

In an interview with ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt prior to her letter to the EPA, Aguirre spoke about her efforts to address the sewage problem.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: