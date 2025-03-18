10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, March 18

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

A fire destroyed a family-owned McDonald’s restaurant in Spring Valley early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The 2-alarm fire was reported at around 3 a.m. at the restaurant in the 8700 block of Jamacha Boulevard, near Sweetwater Road.

Crews arrived as flames shot out from the roof of the eatery and destroyed much of the main dining area.

Fire officials said crews noticed strong heat coming from the interior walls, making the firefighting effort more difficult.

Crews then used a fire hose raised high above the restaurant to put out most of the fire.

As of 5 a.m., crews gained control of the fire and were working to prevent hot spots from flaring up.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and fire officials at the scene said that despite the restaurant being listed as 24 hours, they said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed early Tuesday in a series of airstrikes carried out by Israel’s military, breaking a ceasefire that had been in place since January.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, at least 400 people died and nearly 600 were injured in the airstrikes.

Israel’s defense minister said they returned to fighting because of Hamas’ refusal to release hostages and threats to IDF soldiers.

Israeli officials said they kept the White House informed of their plans.

Many Palestinians said they expected a return to war when talks over the second phase of the ceasefire did not begin as scheduled in February.

CONSUMER:

(AP) — U.S. shoppers stepped up their spending just a bit in February after a sharp pullback the previous month, signaling that Americans are shopping more cautiously as concerns about the direction of the economy mount.

Retail sales rose just 0.2% in February, a small rebound after a sharp drop of 1.2% in January, the Commerce Department said Monday.

Sales rose at grocery stores, home and garden stores, and online retailers. Sales fell at auto dealers, restaurants, and electronics stores.

The small increase suggests Americans may be growing more wary about spending as the stock market has plunged and President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and government spending cuts have led to widespread uncertainty among consumers and businesses.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A North County teenager has new hope in her fight to walk again after a near-fatal crash.

In spring 2024, La Costa Canyon High School graduate Zalia Oliva was left paralyzed from the chest down when the car she was in crashed into a house in Phoenix.

Oliva’s boyfriend and a friend died in the crash, which is still under investigation.

As part of her recovery, Oliva is now working with a physical therapist in Europe. She said she is determined not to live the rest of her life confined to a wheelchair.

Watch Rachel Bianco’s report:

