10News Wake Up Call: Warrant shows restaurant's alleged violations; chance of rain, thunderstorms

TOP STORY:

Federal officials claim San Diego restaurant Buona Forchetta has been using undocumented workers for years, according to a search warrant obtained by ABC 10News.

On May 30, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided the South Park restaurant and its sister eatery Enoteca Buona Forchetta, detaining four people during a chaotic scene during which agents deployed flashbangs and crowds of community members protested the actions.

The unsealed federal warrant stated the restaurant drew the attention of Homeland Security Investigations in Nov. 2020 from a tip regarding the restaurant’s alleged hiring practices.

In the warrant, federal officials accused the owner of "knowingly employing both illegal immigrants and individuals not authorized to work in the United States."

The business owner was also allegedly "exploiting these employees by having them work over 12-hour shifts with no breaks."

After receiving a follow-up tip on Jan. 31, 2025, HSI served Buona Forchetta with a Notice of Inspection, giving the restaurant at most three days to produce Forms I-9, documents that establish identity and employment authorization.

HSI said the inspection identified 19 instances in which an active employee submitted a fraudulent green card to work there. According to the search warrant application, that's about half of the restaurant's 40-person staff.

After conducting surveillance on May 22, 23, and 25, a federal judge signed the ICE warrant on May 29, and the enforcement operation was carried out the following day.

The search warrant contains no evidence that the 19 employees it claims used false documents are violent criminals, which contradicts what Homeland Security and the Trump administration have claimed are the only targets of these enforcement operations.

Watch Max Goldwasser's report:

Unsealed search warrant reveals reasons for ICE raid at South Park restaurant

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned a Russian attack on the city center of Sumy, saying that's all one needs "to know about Russia’s ‘desire’ to end this war.”

Zelenskyy made the remarks in a post on Telegram.

The attack on Tuesday came a day after direct peace talks between the warring sides made no progress on ending the three-year war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services claimed they struck again in Russia’s rear, two days after a spectacular Ukrainian drone attack on air bases deep inside Russia.

The Ukrainian Security Service said the foundations of the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and the illegally annexed Crimea were damaged.

The bridge is a key artery for Russian military supplies in the war.

Story by Illia Novikov, Associated Press

CONSUMER:

Cargo at the Port of Long Beach has dropped by around 15% as businesses face uncertainty over tariff policies, potentially leading to higher prices for American consumers.

Reporter Perla Shaheen talks to the Port of Long Beach's CEO about the recent decline in product coming to his port and its impact on the U.S. economy as soon as this summer:

Port of Long Beach CEO speaks on potential affects of tariffs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Murphy Canyon resident is still feeling the trauma a week and a half after a business jet crashed into her neighborhood, killing six people on board and forcing more than 40 families to evacuate.

Watch Michael Chen's report:

San Diego woman describes impact, terrifying escape from deadly plane crash in her backyard

