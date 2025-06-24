10News Wake Up Call: Trump upset over ceasefire violation; warmer weather ahead for San Diego County

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

As the conflict in the Middle East escalates, some local military families told ABC 10News they remain on edge with their loved ones on deployment.

San Diego families anxious as USS Carl Vinson deployed to Arabian Sea amid tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Israel is going to “turn around” its jets and stop attacking Iran and their ceasefire “is in effect" after briefly faltering.

The Republican president spoke to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague on Tuesday and expressed disappointment over attacks beyond the early Tuesday deadline to stop hostilities.

Trump said Iran violated the deal but Israel violated it, too, and he was “not happy with Israel.”

Trump later posted on social media “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran.”

Trump says, “Nobody will be hurt."

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/world/middle-east/israel-says-iran-launches-more-missiles-after-ceasefire-starts-iranian-military-denies-that

With summer travel now in full swing, the Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to stay vigilant when it comes to third-party travel websites with deals that may be too good to be true.

Arisbeth Munoz, a Logan Heights mother who survived a battle with a flesh-eating disease, is now getting a second chance at life, thanks to the kindness of ABC 10News viewers.

Community rallies around Logan Heights mother battling flesh-eating disease

