10News Wake Up Call: Scorching heat across county; changes coming to ADU program

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, June 17, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

The San Diego City Council late Monday night voted in favor of updated rules on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

In a 5-4 vote, the council voted to cap the number of backyard homes that can be built on single-family lots, depending on square footage. The amendments to the city’s ADU program are an effort to prevent developers from building dozens of ADUs on smaller lots.

The council approved rollbacks, including forcing developers to pay infrastructure fees, mandating parking spots for ADUs that are not near transit, and requiring ADUs to be further from property lines.

Additionally, ADUs are limited to two stories, and they are prohibited from cul-de-sacs in high wildfire risk areas.

The vote came after more than 200 people packed the council meeting to speak up for or against the program adjustments.

California officials have warned San Diego that they could be in violation of state law if certain changes are made, and that could mean a loss of state funding for housing projects.

A second reading on the matter is set in a few weeks to review changes, and if it is passed then, the ordinance will take effect by August.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — President Trump departed the G7 summit in Canada Monday night, a day earlier than planned, due to the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.

During the summit, Trump posted to his social media platform about tensions in the Mideast, writing, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Trump had been set to meet Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/politics/foreign-policy/trump-to-leave-g7-summit-early-due-to-escalating-tensions-in-israel-iran-conflict

CONSUMER:

The summer travel season is picking up, and if you’re a frequent flier, there are many free or discounted perks waiting to be used through your credit card.

Reporter Perla Shaheen talks to an expert about how to take advantage of your credit card's travel-related benefits.

Watch Perla's report:

Saving on flights or hotels via credit card perks

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Just days after the Mira Mesa Girls Softball League was victimized by a thief, two other youth sports leagues in San Diego County were also targeted.

Reporter Michael Chen provides an update on recent thefts in Rancho Bernardo and San Marcos, exploring how the timing of these break-ins appears to be coincidental.

Watch Michael's report:

More break-ins reported at San Diego County youth sports league facilities

