10News Wake Up Call: LA protests continue as Trump & Newsom spar; local softball league gets community help

TOP STORY:

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles entered a fifth straight day of unrest over federal immigration enforcement Tuesday, after another long day and night that saw protesters and law enforcement personnel filling the streets of downtown.

Monday's demonstrations featured more vandalism, violence and arrests, with some protesters throwing fireworks and other objects at law enforcement, and authorities responding with tear gas and other less-lethal munitions. Some demonstrators remained on the streets into the early hours Tuesday.

A window was smashed at an Apple Store downtown during the unrest, with some items stolen and graffiti painted on the shop's windows. An Adidas store was also hit by looters, along with a jewelry store, a pair of pharmacies, a shoe store and a marijuana dispensary.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chris Miller told City News Service one woman was arrested at the scene of the Apple Store burglary. At least two other people were seen being taken into custody by police for looting. It was unclear exactly how many arrests were made.

Local authorities have frequently condemned the presence of "agitators" who take advantage of political protests to engage in looting and other crimes.

Earlier Monday, federal officials announced that hundreds of U.S. Marines were being deployed to the city to assist National Guard troops protecting federal facilities, although it was unclear when they would actually arrive.

Despite the unruly crowds, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said federal reinforcements were not needed, and she laid blame for the unrest at the feet of the Trump administration, saying it was sparked by the immigration raids that began Friday, and was escalated with the deployment of National Guard troops.

"Last Thursday, there was nothing happening in this town that called for the raids that took place Friday," Bass told reporters at a downtown news conference Monday evening. "Nothing was happening. Nothing warranted the raids."

She said the immigration raids being carried out should be curtailed.

"Stop the raids," she said. "This is creating fear and chaos in our city and it is unnecessary."

She suggested that the operations occurring in Los Angeles seemed almost to be an "experiment" by federal authorities to see if similar efforts will succeed in other series.

"If you remember at the beginning of this administration, we were told that raids would be to look for violent criminals, people who had warrants," Bass said. "But I don't know how you go from a drug dealer to a Home Depot to people's workplaces where they just trying to make a living."

The mayor said local law enforcement -- most notably the Los Angeles Police Department -- was fully equipped to deal with the protests. She noted that despite claims by President Donald Trump, National Guard troops have played no role in quelling violence in the streets over the past four nights, since their mission is strictly to protect federal assets, such as the federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles and in Westwood.

Trump federalized as many as 2,000 National Guard troops to deploy them to the city, and on Monday, he authorized an additional 2,000 troops, and they will be backed by the 700 U.S. Marines being sent into the area.

Monday's protests began peacefully, with a small group gathering in an intersection near the federal Metropolitan Detention Center at Temple and Alameda streets. The crowd grew steadily through the morning, while others gathered in front of the federal building on Los Angeles Street south of Aliso Street.

The federal building houses the offices of U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

Around midday Monday, hundreds of union members attended a large rally in support of arrested union leader David Huerta, president of SEIU California, who was detained Friday and appeared in federal court Monday afternoon, facing an obstruction charge. Huerta was released from custody on bail after that appearance.

After rallying at Gloria Molina Grand Park, the union protesters marched several blocks away, with many joining the group outside the federal building and others marching to Olvera Street.

At the federal building, the protesters were met by a line of National Guard troops positioned to ensure protesters remained outside the building.

Law enforcement officers maintained a major presence in the Civic Center area, in some cases preventing protesters from marching along certain streets and setting up skirmish lines to block access to freeway on-ramps.

The LAPD declared a tactical alert, allowing it to keep officers on duty beyond their normal shifts if needed to respond to growing protests.

Early Monday evening, police declared the gathering outside the federal building an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse. LAPD officers in a skirmish line then pushed the crowd south on Los Angeles Street, effectively clearing the street between Aliso and Temple streets. As the skirmish line pushed the crowd, some protesters hurled rocks and water bottles toward officers, and police fired what appeared to be flash-bang devices to keep the group moving.

The crowd diminished in size dramatically, but some remained in the streets well into the night.

The skirmishes dragged on throughout the night, with a large swath of the downtown area virtually off-limits to the public as protesters and law enforcement personnel filled the streets. News video showed a parked vehicle defaced with graffiti and consumed with flames as police officers stood by about 40 yards away.

Some of the most intense activity Monday evening took place in Little Tokyo and the Arts District, where people threw fireworks and other objects at police in riot gear, who responded with flash bangs and rubber bullets.

Video showed some demonstrators being placed on police buses with hands zip-tied behind their backs.

The continued violence and vandalism drew a sharp rebuke from Assemblyman Mark Gonzalez, D-Los Angeles.

"What's happening in Little Tokyo and parts of Downtown LA is absolutely unacceptable," Gonzalez said in a statement late Monday. "Tagging historic landmarks, launching fireworks at officers, and terrorizing residents is not protest -- it's destruction. Causing chaos, damaging neighborhoods, and live-streaming for likes helps no one. Our elders, small businesses, and public spaces deserve better.

"If you're out here chasing clout while our neighbors are scared and storefronts are boarded up -- you're not helping, you're harming. You're playing right into Trump's hands and undermining the very movement you claim to support.

"If you're not here to protect and uplift this community -- go home. We need peace, not provocation. Healing, not havoc. This is not your playground. Our community is not your stage."

U.S. Northern Command confirmed Monday that about 700 Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division in Twentynine Palms east of Los Angeles will be deployed in the area to "seamlessly integrate" with federalized National Guard troops that arrived Sunday to help protect federal facilities and personnel.

The Marine deployment will ensure there are "adequate numbers of forces to provide continuous coverage of the area in support of the lead federal agency," according to U.S. Northern Command.

Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, issued a statement calling the Marine deployment "an astounding overreach of authoritarian power."

Gov. Gavin Newsom also condemned the move, saying Marines "shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfill the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial president. This is un-American."

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, meanwhile, said his agency had been given no formal notice about Marines being deployed to the city, and he said without better coordination, their arrival could present "a significant logistical and operational challenge for those of us charged with safeguarding this city."

Newsom, meanwhile, announced that hundreds of state and regional law enforcement officers were being shifted into the area to support the Los Angeles Police Department and county Sheriff's Department to quell potential unruly protests.

According to Newsom's office, nearly 400 California Highway Patrol officers will be deployed in Los Angeles in support of the LAPD. The CHP also issued a tactical alert, moving more than 250 other officers additional officers into the area to assist with road and highway safety.

Another 240 officers will also be moving into the area from sheriff's departments in San Bernardino, Orange, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and from police departments within Los Angeles County.

It was unclear how many people were arrested during Monday night's protests.

According to the LAPD, 29 people were arrested during Saturday night's protests for failure to disperse. On Sunday, the LAPD made 21 arrests for offenses including attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, looting and failure to disperse.

Police noted that officers were authorized to fire gas canisters to disperse protesters who were launching projectiles at officers near Spring and Temple streets on Sunday night. Officers also fired more than 600 rounds of less-than-lethal projectiles.

LAPD officials also said officers encountered groups of protesters who were using handheld radios to coordinate movements and "evade law enforcement."

Five LAPD officers sustained minor injuries during the Sunday unrest, and five LAPD horses suffered minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol also made additional arrests.

National Guard troops arrived in downtown Los Angeles at 4 a.m. Sunday after Trump ordered their deployment to protect federal facilities, over the strenuous objection of local Democrats, led by Bass and Newsom, who said the deployment would escalate tensions.

Newsom said Monday the National Guard troops were deployed without any federal funding for food, housing or water. Some troops were photographed sleeping on a floor presumably inside the federal complex downtown. He said only about 300 National Guard troops had been actually deployed, despite Trump's initial call for 2,000 troops, so he questioned the necessity of ordering an additional 2,000 personnel.

The chaos began with a series of immigration enforcement raids Friday that sparked demonstrations featuring dozens of arrests and profane and threatening graffiti left on government buildings, and continued Saturday with violent protests in Paramount during the day and in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The state filed a lawsuit against the federal government Monday challenging the legality of the National Guard deployment.

Trump addressed the situation in a social media post Sunday.

"A once great American city, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals," Trump said on Truth Social. "Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our federal agents to try and stop our deportation operations. But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve.

"Order will be restored, the illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Corrin Rankin, chair of the California Republican Party, said the unrest is Los Angeles was akin to "organized crime."

"Hundreds were not arrested or charged while lives and property were threatened," Rankin said in a statement. "This is the direct result of Democratic politicians who weaken our laws, undermine law enforcement and encourage lawlessness. The American people voted to remove criminal illegal immigrants from our country. The president must be allowed to enforce the law. It is tragic that Democrats gave illegal immigrants false home that they could stay regardless of their crimes."

Story by City News Service

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to field sharp questions from members of Congress about his tumultuous start as Pentagon chief, including his sharing of sensitive military details over a Signal chat, in three separate Capitol Hill hearings beginning Tuesday.

Lawmakers also have made it clear they are unhappy that Hegseth has not provided details on the administration's first proposed defense budget, which President Donald Trump has said would total $1 trillion, a significant increase over the current spending level of more than $800 billion.

It will be lawmakers' first chance to ask Hegseth about a myriad of other controversial spending by the Pentagon, including plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on security upgrades to turn a Qatari jet into Air Force One and to pour as much as $45 million into a parade recently added to the Army's 250th birthday bash, which happens to coincide with Trump's birthday on Saturday.

Lawmakers may quiz Hegseth on the latest searing images coming out of the immigration raid protests in Los Angeles. Hegseth has deployed about 700 active-duty Marines to assist more than 4,100 National Guard troops in protecting federal buildings and personnel. But there are questions about what the troops will have to do and how much it will all cost.

Under the Posse Comitatus Act, troops are prohibited from policing U.S. citizens on American soil. Invoking the Insurrection Act, which allows troops to do that, is incredibly rare, and it's not clear if Trump plans to do it.

The commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, will be on Capitol Hill testifying at a separate budget hearing at the same time as Hegseth and is likely to face similar questions.

Story by Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp, Associated Press

CONSUMER:

Almost all toys sold in the U.S. are made in China, but there are some American toy companies that won't get hit by tariffs.

Reporter Perla Shaheen takes a look at both sides to see who is struggling and who could benefit from increased import taxes:

How US-based toy manufacturers could benefit from potential tariffs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Just days after parents and kids with the Mira Mesa Girls Softball League spoke to ABC 10News about $4,500 in equipment stolen during a break-in, community members responded to help ensure the league could take a positive step forward.

Reporter Michael Chen shows how the outpouring of support will allow the league to replace the items that were stolen and not have to raise registration costs:

Community rallies to support Mira Mesa girls softball league after equipment theft

