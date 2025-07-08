10News Wake Up Call: Chula Vista aims to change e-bike rules; major heat wave on the way

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, July 8, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

The Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on a new ordinance to limit who can ride e-bikes and where in the city they can be used.

Under current California law, riders must be at least 16 years old to use Class 3 e-bikes that reach a maximum speed of 28 mph. There is no age limit for Class 1 and 2 e-bikes.

More information on the state law/class definitions can be found at https://www.calbike.org/california-e-bike-classifications.

The City of Chula Vista is proposing the following:



riders must be at least 12 years old to ride any class of e-bike.

riders cannot ride e-bikes on roads without bike lanes

riders cannot ride e-bikes on roads with a speed limit of 40 mph

e-bikes cannot be used on sidewalks

passengers are only allowed on e-bikes if they and the operator are 18 years or older

helmets are required

Read the proposed ordinance: https://pub-chulavista.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=52497

Chula Vista Police officials said they are seeing numerous issues with e-bike riders in the city, and they believe the new rules are all about safety.

CVPD Lt. Rusty Rea told ABC 10News, “Many other people in my unit have had to call parents after, you know, someone's child has died in a traffic accident. And we don't like doing that. It's not fun and seeing a new avenue where we are likely going to have to do that if we don't take action … gives us reason to push forward.”

Per city reports, the Chula Vista Fire Department responded to 16 e-bike crashes over the last year, with 12 of them leading to trips to the emergency room.

The Chula Vista City Council also pointed to a national study that showed children under age 14 make up 1 in every 3 injuries related to e-bikes.

The council is scheduled to vote on the proposed new rules at Tuesday night’s meeting; if passed on the second reading, the ordinance would take effect Aug. 21.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The death toll following the devastating flash floods in Texas has risen to at least 100 -- with officials reporting over two dozen of the deceased are children.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said late Monday the bodies of 84 people, including those of 28 children, have been recovered in the county. Combined with information from nearby counties, it indicates a total of more than 100 people died in the flooding.

Officials are still working to identify 22 adults and 10 children.

Meanwhile, officials said that at least 11 people from Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls, remain missing. Ten of the 11 people missing from Camp Mystic are campers, with the remaining unaccounted person being a counselor.

Twenty-seven people died at the camp from the flooding, officials said.

FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/science-and-tech/natural-disasters/texas-flooding-death-toll-tops-100-11-remain-missing-from-camp-mystic

CONSUMER:

Summer is considered peak moving season, making it the most expensive time to move but also leaving customers the most vulnerable.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau has tips to help you find the right mover to avoid being scammed:



WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Loved ones of a Sempra Energy manager killed in a motorcycle crash on I-805 in Chula Vista are speaking out as new details emerge about the incident that claimed his life.

Dulce Martinez described her partner Jorge Uribe as a caring family man, and she shared how the devastating loss has left her and those who were close to him heartbroken.

Watch Michael Chen’s report:

Partner of Sempra Energy manager killed in 'intentional' I-805 crash speaks out

