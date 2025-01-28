10News Wake Up Call: El Cajon to consider supporting deportations; car slams into Chula Vista guitar store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There is a sense of fear among immigrant communities across the country as the White House releases more photos of ICE raids and mass deportations.

In San Diego County, we’re looking at how the situation is playing out along our border and one city’s proposal to support the federal operations.

Plus, as firefighters gain ground on the Border 2 Fire on Otay Mountain, a new danger lurks in the burn scars.

The Tuesday, Jan. 28, newsletter has the headlines from overnight and what is happening today:

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The El Cajon City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to pass a resolution that would see the city assist the federal government with mass deportations of migrants.

Currently, the state does not want local law enforcement to help with immigration-related arrests – but the federal government does.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, councilmembers are expected to vote between two options:

1. Wait to allow the state and federal government to determine a course of action before deciding what to do on a city level

2. Adopt a resolution that would declare the city’s intent to follow federal law as much as they’re legally allowed to do so without breaking state law. The city would still wait for the state and federal governments to come together on immigration laws

The proposed declaration has strong support from El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, but the group Latinos In Action staged a rally against the resolution outside the council building on Monday.

The group said it is the city’s job to protect everyone in the community.

A rally organizer said, "I think the City Council really needs to take a step of courage and leadership and stand with the community and send a message to Mayor Bill Wells that we don't want his divisive and hateful resolution."

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A car crashed into a Chula Vista guitar store early Tuesday morning, but no serious injuries were reported.

Chula Vista Police said the crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. in a strip mall on Otay Lakes Road, across the street from Southwestern College.

CVPD officers told ABC 10News the driver fell asleep behind the wheel after leaving a nearby Jack in the Box restaurant and then veered into the business’ front door.

KGTV

The car came to rest well inside the store and the driver woke up to find himself trapped in the vehicle.

Emergency responders freed the man and then took him to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Police said drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the damage caused inside the guitar store.

CONSUMER:

(CNN) — The White House budget office has ordered a pause on all federal grants and loans, according to an internal memorandum sent Monday, potentially impacting trillions in government spending and halting public programs that affect millions of Americans.

Federal agencies “must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance,” White House Office of Management and Budget acting director Matthew Vaeth said in the memorandum, a copy of which was obtained by CNN. The pause also blocks the issuance of new grants.

The memo specifies that the pause will not affect Social Security or Medicare benefits, nor does it include “assistance provided directly to individuals.”

The freeze on federal assistance is slated to take effect at 5 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday. It marks the latest move by the Trump administration to exert control over federal funding, even that which has already been allocated by Congress.

“This temporary pause will provide the Administration time to review agency programs and determine the best uses of the funding for those programs consistent with the law and the President’s priorities,” Vaeth wrote.

The memo suggests that the pause is in line with President Donald Trump’s executive orders last week.

The pause also applies to “other relevant agency activities that may be implicated by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal,” according to the memo.

“Career and political appointees in the Executive Branch have a duty to align Federal spending and action with the will of the American people as expressed through Presidential priorities,” Vaeth wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly criticized the pause.

“Congress approved these investments and they are not optional; they are the law,” the New York Democrat said in a statement Monday night. “These grants help people in red states and blue states, support families, help parents raise kids, and lead to stronger communities.”

Schumer added that the action jepordizes “billions upon billions of community grants and financial support that help millions of people across the country.”

“It will mean missed payrolls and rent payments and everything in between: chaos for everything from universities to non-profit charities,” he said.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Despite the significant progress firefighters are making on the Border 2 Fire, there’s growing concern in the South Bay about the potential impact rain will have on the burn areas.

ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens follows through with the steps being made ahead of incoming precipitation and what one expert says people can potentially expect.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: