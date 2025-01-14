10News Wake Up Call: Power shut off in some communities, Biden announces stimulus checks for fire survivors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The fire danger threat for much of San Diego County remains high on Tuesday, and to prepare for potential fires, San Diego Gas & Electric turned off power for hundreds of East County residents overnight.

The utility has warned nearly 55,000 customers in various communities that their electricity could be shut off as fire weather conditions persist.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued their efforts against the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County, but another blaze in nearby Ventura County erupted overnight amid strong winds and low humidity levels.

This edition of the ABC 10News Wake Up Call also highlights how the federal government is helping Southern California fire survivors and how one survivor is beginning the rebuilding process.

Here's what you need to know:

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

San Diego Gas & Electric early Tuesday morning shut down power for hundreds of East County residents as winds in the area picked up overnight.

The decision to turn off power service is part of the utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs strategy deployed during fire weather conditions.

Per the SDG&E PSPS dashboard, 442 customers in Boulevard, Campo/Campo Reservation, and Julian were affected as of 4:30 a.m.; ABC 10News learned the power was shut off at around 1 a.m.

The PSPS dashboard showed that just under 55,000 customers in various communities were under a warning.

Winds across much of the county were expected to pick up through Tuesday morning; the National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning for parts of the county was slated to remain in effect through Wednesday evening.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

As firefighters battle the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County, a new wildfire erupted late Monday night in Ventura County.

Cal Fire said the Auto Fire broke out on Auto Center Drive in Ventura just before 9:30 p.m. and quickly burned at least 56 acres.

According to Ventura County Fire Department officials, as of early Tuesday morning, the forward progress of the Auto Fire was stopped but the blaze was at 0% containment.

#autofire; Forward progress on the Auto fire has been stopped. The fire has been mapped at 55.7 acres with 0% containment. Firefighters from #VCFD, Ventura City Fire, Oxnard Fire and Federal Fire Ventura County remain on scene mopping up hotspots and working to increase… pic.twitter.com/S3foYVhu9A — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 14, 2025

CONSUMER:

President Biden announced on Monday that $770 stimulus checks would be sent to people impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The president said the one-time payment is aimed at helping survivors with immediate needs for items such as water, baby formula, and prescription medications.

Biden stated $5.1 million has already been distributed to fire survivors.

So far, FEMA has reported at least 33,000 people have registered for disaster assistance.

Those in need of help from FEMA can visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Valley Center native Daryl Bilandzija, whose home was lost in the Eaton Fire, returned to San Diego County and was preparing to begin the process of filing an insurance claim.

On Jan. 7, Bilandzija, his wife, and teenage son were forced to flee from their Altadena home as flames quickly engulfed their neighborhood. By the next morning, the family’s home and others around it were gone.

Through it all, Bilandzija said they plan to rebuild, and their spirit remains unbroken.

