10News Wake Up Call: New details in death of Cal Fire captain; teen driver leads police on chase

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

ABC 10News Just before 9 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon incident at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road.

An arrest warrant obtained by ABC 10News reveals disturbing details of the night Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi was killed in her Ramona home.

According to the two-page warrant, a week before her death, 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi told her wife Yolanda that she was leaving her and intended to end their marriage.

The warrant also stated a security camera on a patio appeared to show Yolanda chasing Rebecca on the night she died (Feb. 17).

Per the warrant, audio from the footage allegedly captured Rebecca pleading, "Yolanda! Please...I don't want to die!"

The warrant stated investigators said Yolanda responded, “You should have thought about that before.”

At one point during the incident, Yolanda is seen on camera with what appears to be a knife in her right hand, according to the warrant.

Following the altercation, Yolanda was allegedly seen on camera packing up pets, luggage, and other items into a silver Chevrolet Equinox -- the same vehicle investigators said crossed into Mexico about an hour later.

According to the warrant, three days after Rebecca’s death, a friend told investigators that Yolanda sent them a text the day on Feb. 18 that allegedly said, “Becky came home and told me she was leaving me. She met someone else, all of the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her, I’m sorry.”

Other court records showed 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi, who also uses the last name Olejniczak, served time in prison for stabbing her then-husband to death in 2000 in San Bernardino County.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

A teen was arrested after leading San Diego Police on a chase that ended in a crash in Scripps Ranch early Tuesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to Hillcrest for a domestic violence call, but police said the subject of the call drove away with the alleged victim.

The driver led officers on a pursuit onto state route 163 and then Interstate 15 towards Scripps Ranch.

When the car reached Pomerado Road and Spring Canyon Road, it crashed off the roadway into some plants.

The teenage driver was taken into custody by officers, while the victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

CONSUMER:

Over the next month, city of San Diego residents can learn more about a proposed trash pickup fee.

In 2022, city voters approved Measure B, which allows the city to collect fees for trash and recycling pickup for the first time in its history.

Under an initial proposal, the city would charge $53 a month for the pickup service.

If a new fee is approved, money from the city’s General Fund would no longer be used to pay for the service -- freeing up funds to help the city cut into its sizeable budget deficit.

The next community meeting to discuss a possible fee is Monday, March 3, at the Rancho Penasquitos Library.

The Environmental Services Department will present an outline of the potential fee program to the City Council in March.

A final vote on the proposal is expected in June.

Read more: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/san-diego-looks-for-feedback-as-it-considers-first-time-trash-pickup-fee

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The ABC 10News This Morning team follows through on the latest San Diego County and state proposals to clear out homeless encampments that line the freeways or hide in brush.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: