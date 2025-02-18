10News Wake Up Call: City budget cuts coming; latest in Toronto plane crash probe

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Facing a “significant budget deficit,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Tuesday is slated to announce a series of cuts to city spending.

The budget cuts decision comes months after Measure E – the proposed 1% city sales tax increase – was rejected by voters.

If it passed, Measure E would have brought the city around $400 million more per year.

The city currently faces a budget deficit of at least $250 million, and earlier this year, during his State of the City address, Gloria indicated the following moves would be made to tackle the budget deficit:

-- hiring freeze for almost all city positions

-- stoppage of any non-essential spending

-- mid-year assessment and adjustments to the city budget

Additionally, the city is in the process of either ending or renegotiating city leases.

Last week, the city held a meeting to hear what residents wanted the City Council to prioritize in the budget.

Requests from San Diego residents ranged from public services (police/fire) to homeless prevention and youth services.

One way the city hopes to bring in money is through parking meters, with more metered spaces, increased enforcement hours, and the doubling of the parking rate.

Gloria is scheduled to reveal his budget cut plans at an 11 a.m. news conference.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

An investigation is underway at Toronto Pearson International Airport after a Delta Air Lines plane with 80 people on board crash-landed and flipped upside down on Monday.

Video showed passengers escaping from the downed plane as smoke filled the air and the rear of the aircraft burned.

Airport officials said 18 people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries.

None of the injuries were considered critical and no deaths were reported, officials said.

While it was not immediately known what caused the plane – which was coming from Minneapolis – to flip over, airport officials confirmed the runway was dry with no crosswind conditions upon approach.

CONSUMER:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Some fees at County of San Diego parks will increase Tuesday for camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals, and sport facilities.

"The increase helps parks keep pace with rising costs while continuing to deliver best-in-nation outdoor and recreation spaces at a good value when compared to similar park systems," a county statement read.

It's been a decade since the last fee hike.

Day Use Parking will increase from $3 per day to $5 per day and an RV partial hook-up campsite will increase from $29 to $35. According to the county, revising the fees will also make things simpler by including up to two pets and one extra vehicle as part of your camping reservation.

County Parks & Recreation maintains 158 facilities across more than 58,000 acres of land and 389 miles of trails.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The federal government says Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials can enter so-called “sensitive areas” if needed, and that includes U.S. college campuses.

ABC 10News reporter Dani Miskell visited Cal State San Marcos to talk to some students about their fears of possible ICE raids and how school officials are addressing those concerns.

