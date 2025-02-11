10News Wake Up Call: Man saves family from house fire; storm system on the way

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

El Cajon officials on Tuesday are slated to discuss a revised resolution allowing its police department to assist in federal immigration enforcement.

On Jan. 28, the El Cajon City Council rejected a resolution in a 3-2 vote.

Weeks later, a revised resolution is on the table — proposed by Councilman Steve Goble, who voted against the initial resolution.

In the revised version, there are two key changes:

-- A declaration stating El Cajon is not a “sanctuary city”

-- The City of El Cajon will seek protection from the U.S. Attorney General for any action taken by California against El Cajon Police officers or the city when cooperating with federal immigration authorities

The latest proposal comes amid growing tension between the federal government and California over immigration enforcement.

Since President Trump took office, his administration has issued new orders on mass deportations; California officials have pushed back, but cities like El Cajon have been caught in the middle as they try to figure out ways to comply with the changes.

Some immigrant advocacy groups said they are in favor of removing dangerous criminals from their city. However, they are concerned that the wording of the resolution does not specify what crimes an individual has to commit to be handed over to ICE.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Several people survived a house fire in Bay Terraces early Tuesday morning thanks to the heroic actions of a family member.

The blaze erupted at around 1:35 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Manzana Way, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

SDFD officials said a 22-year-old man woke up to a smoke alarm in the home and saw flames inside the house. He then alerted family members and helped them escape. The family member used a ladder to get to the roof of the house to help family members and a dog get out of the burning home.

Four family members were taken to the hospital with burn and smoke-related injuries; two others -- including the man who helped save the family -- were evaluated by paramedics at the scene but declined hospitalization.

SDFD officials said the fire may have been sparked by an appliance on the second floor of the home, but the incident is under investigation.

Officials the fire left the home “unlivable.”

CONSUMER:

President Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports could mean higher costs for packaging drinks for many in San Diego’s craft beer industry.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Pena takes a look at how one local brewery is planning to deal with the changes.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A grieving mother is giving thanks to the good Samaritans who came to her aid near the sidewalk memorial in Chula Vista honoring her daughter.

Silvia Irigoyen, who recently visited the memorial along Bay Boulevard to commemorate the five-month anniversary of her daughter's passing, found herself in distress when her vehicle's battery died as she attempted to leave the area.

ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen follows through with the remarkable scene that unfolded.

