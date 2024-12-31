10News Wake Up Call: New parking law to take effect; wrong-way driver arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the New Year's Eve edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

On Jan. 1, 2025, enforcement will begin in San Diego County and across California on a law that will change where drivers can park.

Under the so-called “daylighting” law, vehicles are not allowed to park within 20 feet of a marked/unmarked crosswalk – regardless of whether of a red curb or if “no parking” signs are present.

AB 413, passed last year, aims to make it easier for drivers approaching an intersection to see pedestrians crossing.

Drivers who violate the new law in the city of San Diego will be issued warnings during the first two months of 2025.

However, starting March 1, anyone who violates the law will be fined $77.50.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A woman was arrested after the California Highway Patrol said she was driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in the South Bay early Tuesday morning.

The CHP received multiple reports of a car traveling northbound from the San Ysidro area while on the southbound lanes of I-5 at around 2 a.m.

At one point during the incident, the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was traveling north on I-5 when the car passed in the southbound HOV lane.

CHP officers pulled the driver over near Harbor Drive in the National City area, detained her, and then safely drove her car off the freeway.

KGTV

After conducting field sobriety tests, officers arrested the woman on suspicion of DUI.

Officers inspecting the vehicle discovered a dog in the passenger seat, prompting a call to the San Diego Humane Society.

No injuries or damage were reported during the wrong-way ordeal.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

TRAFFIC:

CONSUMER:

Gyms around San Diego are preparing for a rush of people who have set fitness goals as one of their 2025 resolutions.

At Orangetheory Fitness in Pacifci Beach, memberships this December have increased by double compared to other months.

Orangetheory coach Brooke Knopf said, “Every January, there’s always a big boom. I would say it’s almost double the amount of new members we get every year.”

Consistency at the gym, however, is the hard part. Knopf said many people start strong but struggle to stick to their routines.

According to Knopf, some common reasons that make many give up their gym resolutions include setting unrealistic goals, a lack of time, or loss of motivation.

To help stay on track, Knopf said starting with small goals can eventually lead to long-term success.

Also, having a “workout buddy” might help in staying accountable.

Whether you’re lifting weights or just lifting yourself off the couch, trainers say the only bad workout is the one you don’t show up for.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Harborside Park in Chula Vista was reopened just two weeks ago, but it’s already having a big impact on the community members who live near the park.

The park was closed in late summer 2022 due to numerous reports of homeless encampments, drug use, and other criminal activity on the premises.

After a series of meetings, the decision was made to revamp the park and eventually reopen it to the public.

Reporter Laura Acevedo takes a look at how families are enjoying Harborside Park with its new features.

