10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, Dec. 3

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Some of San Diego County’s top leaders, non-profit groups, and housing providers are meeting Tuesday to discuss new solutions to the region’s homelessness crisis.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will be among the local leaders attending the two-day conference hosted by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront.

More than 1,000 people from 165 organizations are expected to attend the annual conference, according to the RTFH.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A stretch of southbound Interstate 805 in the Chula Vista area was shut down early Tuesday morning after more than a dozen drivers hit broken wood pallets and nails on the roadway, damaging vehicles and causing several flat tires.

California Highway Patrol officers received reports just after midnight of wood pallets falling from a trailer onto the freeway lanes near H Street.

At least 15 vehicles struck the pallets and sustained damage.

It took officers about an hour to sweep debris off the road as multiple tow trucks arrived.

There was no immediate word on if the driver who lost the pallets would be cited.

CONSUMER:

Food unfit for humans is finding a new purpose and making a positive impact on our planet, thanks to partnerships between Feeding San Diego and local farms.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

For months, Team 10 has been following the rash of vacant homes occupied by unauthorized residents that are ruining neighborhoods around San Diego with drug use and other criminal activity.

Now, Team 10 focuses on a home in Encinitas with a very different squatter situation – the house was occupied by renters who refused to pay rent and locked the homeowner out.

