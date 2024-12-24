10News Wake Up Call: Big Christmas Eve weather changes; who's replacing Vargas?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Just days after Nora Vargas announced she would step down from her San Diego County Supervisor position, some notable names have emerged as potential candidates to replace her.

Vargas’ decision to end her tenure creates an opening on the five-member Supervisors board; the District 1 seat could be filled via a special election or an appointment by the board.

Current Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre told ABC 10News she would strongly consider running for the seat.

John McCann, the current mayor of Chula Vista, has also expressed interest in the District 1 spot.

San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno on Monday announced on social media she would vie for the seat.

Moreno stated: "I’m excited to announce my campaign for San Diego County Supervisorial District 1. By standing alongside those who fight for a better future for the South Bay, I am confident that we will create the South Bay that we all deserve. Together, we are building a better South Bay."

On Dec. 20, Vargas announced she would be leaving her role in early January, citing safety concerns.

In November, she easily won a second four-year term.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., after developing a fever, according to his deputy chief of staff.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Monday afternoon to undergo testing and observation.

Clinton’s spokesman Angel Urena said the former president “remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

CONSUMER:

The Food and Drug Administration has updated its recall of organic eggs sold at Costco at its highest level due to potential salmonella contamination.

The 24-count packages of Organic Pasture Raised Eggs were sold under the Kirkland Signature brand.

Eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

A voluntary recall of the products was first initiated in late November.

The recalled eggs were sold Costco stores beginning on Nov. 22; the products have a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025.

FDA information on the recall: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/handsome-brook-farms-issues-recall-kirkland-signature-organic-pasture-raised-24-count-eggs-because

