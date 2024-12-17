10News Wake Up Call: Mysterious downtown drone sighting; another round of Santa Ana winds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

The San Diego Unified School District board on Tuesday is expected to vote on a resolution aimed at protecting all students and identifying SDUSD as a “welcoming district.”

The district’s resolution comes ahead of anticipated changes at the federal level once President-elect Trump takes office. Some of the Trump administration’s proposed policy changes could cause fear or anxiety for some SD Unified students and staff.

In the resolution, the district said it will not assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement on campuses unless there is a warrant executed. The district will also provide resources, so students and their families know their rights.

Another mysterious drone sighting -- but this time, in San Diego.

San Diego Police and Harbor Police officers early Tuesday morning tracked a large drone that was seen circling the downtown area and near the USS Midway Museum.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a drone hovering between Coronado and downtown San Diego.

Officers spotted the drone and then observed it circling downtown for at least an hour before they lost track of it.

ABC 10News contacted local law enforcement agencies about the drone sighting, but authorities did not have any confirmed information as of 5:30 a.m.

The San Diego drone sighting comes as federal officials investigate mysterious drone activity in the northeast.

Federal officials don’t believe there is a national security risk when it comes to the groups of drones that have been seen flying over the East Coast over the past few weeks.

However, the FBI has received over 5,000 tips and investigators are still following up on numerous potential leads.

More on the federal response to the drone sightings: https://www.10news.com/politics/as-drone-sightings-continue-pentagon-downplays-concerns

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

San Diego International Airport officials are expecting to see up to 1.3 million people traveling through the airport during the holiday travel period of Dec. 19-Jan. 5.

According to airport officials, the busiest travel days are likely to be Dec. 20-23; Dec. 26-29; and Jan. 2-5.

Travelers are urged to plan ahead before heading to the airport.

Check flight status at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre is in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to advocate for federal assistance for the South Bay’s ongoing sewage crisis.

The mayor and other IB leaders hope the trip to the nation’s capital could spur government help in the form of a federal state of emergency.

Aguirre, several local doctors, and researchers will meet with different congressional committees and members of Congress to go over their Tijuana River sewage findings -- from toxin levels detected in the water and air to the health concerns and symptoms residents are experiencing.

In an interview with ABC 10News earlier this month, Aguirre said of the D.C. visit: “We are going to do this as a last-ditch effort before the Biden Administration exits. Whatever the concerns have been, there's nothing to lose at this point, they're on the way out.”

