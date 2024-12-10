10News Wake Up Call: Strong Santa Ana winds raise fire concerns across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Residents in some parts of San Diego County are bracing for Santa Ana winds to pick up on Tuesday morning, creating a recipe for potentially the highest fire danger the area has seen in years.

Over the past 12 hours, San Diego Gas & Electric initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to the high winds and fire risk -- turning off service for at least 49,000 people in the east and north portions of the county.

According to the utility, 70,000 more customers could have their power turned off.

SDG&E said these power shutoffs are essential to reduce wildfire risk during extreme weather conditions, as it could impact powerlines; for the latest updates on SDG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, go to https://www.sdge.com/psps-dashboard

The shutoffs have also forced the closure of schools in these districts:



Dehesa School District

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire School District

Ramona Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

Warner Unified School District

In addition to schools, Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center shut down on Tuesday.

Officials said, "Due to the high wind warning and mandatory power outages in the area, Harrah’s Resort SoCal will be closed to guests and teammates today, December 9, until further notice."

A Red Flag Warning that took effect for much of the county on Monday morning is scheduled to last through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Latest weather alerts: https://www.10news.com/weather/alerts

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) - Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Malibu, near Pepperdine University that is prompting evacuations.

Students sheltering at the library early Tuesday watched as the sky turned deep red.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials estimate that at least 2.8 square miles had been burned and structures were being threatened.

Jae C. Hong/AP Firefighters monitor the Franklin Fire approaching Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

Power to tens of thousands of people had been shut off by Monday night as utilities worked to mitigate the impacts of Southern California’s notorious Santa Ana winds.

KABC-TV reports the evacuation order encompasses about 6,000 people.

Pepperdine canceled classes and finals for the day and there was a shelter-in-place order.

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has laid off hundreds of additional employees in Washington state and California as part of planned cuts that will eventually reduce the company’s workforce by about 17,000.

News outlets reported Monday that nearly 400 Boeing employees were laid off in Washington state and more than 500 in California.

Boeing in October said it would reduce its workforce by 10% in the coming months as it tries to recover from financial and regulatory troubles and a strike by its machinists.

Mic Smith / FR2 AP / AP Mic Smith / AP

CEO Kelly Ortberg has said the strike did not cause the layoffs, which he said was the result of overstaffing.

In November, the company started notifying workers who would be laid off.

A Julian-based nonprofit group told ABC 10News that they are no longer allowed on an East County property to help those who live there.

In 2022, residents at the Butterfield Ranch low-income community dealt with water contamination issues, and the organization Backcountry Communities Thriving was there to help.

ABC 10News

However, late this summer, BCT said it was informed by property management that they weren’t needed to provide any food or other services to residents. The nonprofit said property managers never gave specifics as to why they were no longer welcome on the property.

Tim Philbin, who helps manage the property, told ABC 10News that management decisions are based on “optimizing resident quality of life and safety.”

BCT, though, remains concerned for the people who live there.

Hilary Ward of BCT said, “We've tried our best to try to help them, and I'm just hoping that someone out there might be able to help take up their cause as well. We often hear that it's too far for people to go to help them, and it's that's just not that's not right. This is still San Diego County, and they deserve services.”

