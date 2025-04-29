10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, April 29

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

Tuesday marks 100 days in office for President Trump and his second administration.

Trump entered his second term as president with promises of swift change, and he hit the ground running once he was sworn in.

On his first day in office, Trump issued more than 200 executive actions and rescinded 78 Biden-era actions.

He also declared a national emergency at the U.S. southern border and commuted and pardoned those who were convicted for roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

According to the Federal Register, since Jan. 20, President Trump has signed more than 140 executive orders.

TARIFFS

One of the president’s biggest actions has been his effort to boost the American economy and bring manufacturing back to the U.S. through a sweeping set of tariffs on nearly 90 countries.

A trade standoff with China continues after Trump placed a 143% tariff on Chinese imports – action that prompted China to retaliate with its own tariffs.

FOREIGN RELATIONS

In his first 100 days, the president has twice met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to end the war between Russia and Ukraine on his first day.

However, that has not yet happened; instead, the U.S. has threatened to pull out of peace talks as the two sides continue fighting.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CHANGES

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to cut federal waste.

Once in office, the president put billionaire Elon Musk in charge of reshaping the federal government; Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency slashed the federal workforce and cut significant costs.

In just over three months, the Trump administration and DOGE essentially shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Additionally, the Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the IRS all saw significant cuts.

At least 217 lawsuits have been filed challenging the Trump administration’s actions.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is hinting at potential good news for carmakers when it comes to President Trump’s auto industry tariffs.

The Trump administration currently has a 25% tariff on most imported vehicles, as well as 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

However, Lutnick said a potential agreement could reward automakers “who manufacture domestically.”

CONSUMER:

Some San Diego families are having to adjust their summer vacation plans due to the current state of the economy.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over the factors that have families rethinking trips and some local deals that are aimed at those who are reducing their travel budgets.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The Armed Services YMCA is opening its new Center for Military Families in San Diego’s Tierrasanta area.

ABC 10News was there in September 2024 when YMCA officials officially broke ground on the center, and now the new facility is ready to help expand the YMCA’s childcare services.

The new center, which has been more than a decade in the making, includes expanded classrooms and indoor space, a new playground with jungle gyms and equipment, a Padres-themed baseball field and a new mini soccer field.

The Center for Military Families will triple its after-school program size from 35 kids to 98; summer camp availability is also doubling from 60 to 120.

Along with the expanded camp and after-school program, the center is doubling its toddler program and also starting new services like drop-in childcare on weekends and morning playdate times in the summer.

