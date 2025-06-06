10News Wake Up Call: Trump travel ban takes effect Monday; Tariffs & rebuilding costs; Weekend warm-up

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

President Trump issued a new travel ban that forbids people from 12 countries from entering the U.S., and places travel restrictions on 7 other countries.

The new order is set to take effect Monday, June 9, and President Trump said it's being put into place due to national security risks.

ABC 10 News spoke with an immigration attorney and community leaders about the new travel restrictions.

Citizens of the restricted countries with visas, who are already in the U.S. are now wary of what's to come.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has targeted six regions of Ukraine with 407 drones and 44 missiles in one of its largest aerial attacks of the three-year war.

Authorities the nighttime assault killed three emergency responders in the capital Kyiv. The Ukrainian air force says the barrage early Friday included ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as a mix of strike drones and decoys.

Ukrainian forces said they shot down about 30 of the cruise missiles and up to 200 of the drones. Ukrainian cities have come under regular bombardment since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

The attacks have killed more than 12,000 civilians, according to the United Nations.

CONSUMER:

Across the country, victims of natural disasters from hurricanes to wildfires are looking to rebuild their homes. But, President Trump's tariffs have created some barriers to getting the materials they need.

Rebuilding after disaster: L.A. fire victim faces rising construction costs

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The CEO of a Chula Vista company that promoted itself as a one-stop shop for ADU solutions has filed for bankruptcy.

CEO of tiny home company sued for fraud files for bankruptcy

