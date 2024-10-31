10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, Oct. 31

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Boo! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to start your Halloween right.

Here's what you need to know in the Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

With five days before the election, firefighters in Santee will hit the streets on Thursday to drum up more support for a proposed sales tax increase in the city that would help fund firefighting and other emergency services.

The passage of Measure S would mean a half-cent sales tax in Santee over the next 15 years.

Santee Fire Department crews who support Measure S said additional funding from the sales tax would allow firefighters to improve response times for a city that has seen a population growth in recent years.

However, those opposing Measure S believe raising the sales tax in Santee up to 8.25% could make the community even less affordable for low-income families.

Additionally, opponents are also questioning the ways the local government spends money from existing taxes.

For more information on Election Day, including polling places, ballot drop-off locations, and breakdowns of state and county propositions/measures, visit https://www.10news.com/americavotes.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

San Diego Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Midway District Wednesday night and left the scene.

The fatal hit-and-run collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. at Kurtz Street and Camino Del Rio West, police said.

The pedestrian – identified as a 40-year-old woman – was in the crosswalk that did not have a “walk hand” when a dark-colored vehicle heading northbound hit her.

Police said the vehicle had a green light when it struck the woman.

Despite life-saving measures, the woman died from her injuries.

A description of the suspected hit-and-run vehicle was not immediately available.

TRAFFIC:

KGTV

A driver is lucky to be alive after he escaped a violent wreck off the freeway in the City Heights area late Wednesday night.

The driver was heading south on state Route 15 at around 11:45 p.m. when he lost control of his Ford Mustang and rolled over on the transition ramp to southbound Interstate 805.

Despite the crash, the driver sustained some cuts and bruises and was not taken to the hospital

The driver told the 10News Breaking News Tracker that he was amazed that he survived the crash.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic.

CONSUMER:

A Solana Beach woman says her political signs have been stolen three times. ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens shows how she used AirTags to track the culprits down.





WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Four months after the City of Escondido began enforcing a homeless encampment ban, dozens of people experiencing homelessness have made their way to an apartment complex to call a nearby creek home.

Anchor Wale Aliyu is following through with what the city is going to do in response to resident’s complaints.

Watch the story:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: