10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, Nov. 21

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The Shelter Island Boat Launch will be closed Thursday as city crews attempt to remove a vessel that sank at the end of the ramp.

The launch will be closed from around 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday as the Port of San Diego and the Harbor Police Department work to remove the vessel. Other boaters already at sea will be accommodated if they need to land, but no one will be allowed to launch from Shelter Island during the closure.

On Nov. 13, the 35-foot boat was abandoned at the end of the ramp for unknown reasons. Harbor police posted a notice of violation and an order to remove the vessel. When nobody responded to the notice, they called a tow service.

On Nov. 15, as the tow service was en route, the boat began taking on water. Despite efforts to keep it afloat, it soon sank.

According to the port, attempts to reach the vessel's owner have been unsuccessful. King tides this weekend pushed the boat underneath a section of the docks, making its removal more complicated.

"For worker and public safety, the port needs to close the facility to safely and efficiently remove the vessel while also continuing to contain and clean up any fuel that may have leaked or may leak during removal," according to a statement from the agency. "The port appreciates the boating community's patience as we restore use of the boat launch."

The port's goal is to complete the removal and reopen the launch facility in time for the weekend.

The port maintains four boat launching ramps on San Diego Bay: Shelter Island, Pepper Park in National City, Bayfront Park/J Street Marina Park in Chula Vista and at Glorietta Bay in Coronado.

— City News Service

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A San Diego Police sergeant saved a driver from a car that crashed and burst into flames on a Logan Heights street early Thursday morning.

The collision happened at around 1:40 a.m. at South 31st Street and Ocean View Boulevard.

The SDPD sergeant told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that he responded to the crash report and arrived to find one of the cars on fire.

He quickly pulled the driver from the burning vehicle and live wires from a smashed electrical box.

KGTV

ABC 10News learned the driver suffered a leg fracture and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two other parked vehicles were damaged in the crash; no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

TRAFFIC:

CONSUMER:

Homeowners who entered the housing market while interest rates were sky-high are now looking to refinance to lower rates.

However, new numbers show a growing number of applications to refinance are being rejected.

The New York Federal Reserve said in 2023, about 15% of mortgage refinance applications nationwide were rejected.

So far this year, a sharp increase at 25.6%.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Many vacant homes across San Diego County have turned into squatter or party houses, leading to vandalism, fires, and most recently, the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy in National City.

As frustration increases in neighborhoods across the county and local governments work to keep residents safe, Team 10 senior investigative reporter Jim Avila follows through on the process of fixing this growing problem.

