10News Wake Up Call: No new pope after black smoke rises; details emerge in deadly panga incident

TOP STORY:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Black smoke is again pouring out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, which indicates no pope was elected on second or third ballots of the conclave to choose a new leader of the Catholic Church.

The smoke billowed out at 11:50 a.m. local time Thursday after the morning voting session to elect a successor to Pope Francis to lead the 1.4 billion-member church.

No one has secured the necessary two-thirds majority or 89 votes; that means the 133 cardinals will return to the Vatican residences where they are being sequestered.

They will have lunch and then return to the Sistine Chapel for the afternoon voting session.

Two more votes are possible Thursday.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/life/faith-and-religion/black-smoke-rises-again-no-pope-chosen-after-another-round-of-voting

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani military says India fired attack drones into Pakistan, wounding four soldiers.

India, meanwhile, accused its neighbor of attempting its own attack, as tensions soar between the nuclear-armed rivals. India acknowledged Thursday that it targeted Pakistan’s air defense system, and Islamabad said it shot down several of the drones.

India said it “neutralized” Pakistan’s attempts to hit military targets. It was not possible to verify all of the claims.

The back and forth came a day after Pakistani officials said Indian missiles struck several locations in Pakistan, killing 31 civilians.

New Delhi said it was retaliating after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir last month.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/world/pakistan-says-it-shot-down-12-indian-drones-amid-fears-of-growing-conflict

CONSUMER:

If you're looking to celebrate Mother's Day on a budget, consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over the variety of free or low-cost options out there.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Department of Justice documents obtained by ABC 10News reveal new information about the deadly human smuggling incident that happened on May 5 at Torrey Pines State Beach.

Four people, including two children, were killed after a panga capsized in the waters just off the beach on Monday morning.

Since the incident, five people have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal event.

Reporter Laura Acevedo poured through the documents and follows through with how much money authorities say was exchanged in the smuggling attempt.

