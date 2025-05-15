10News Wake Up Call: Long-awaited resort in Chula Vista set to open; Putin skips peace talks

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Thursday, May 15, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

Marriott/Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center

The revitalization of Chula Vista’s Bayfront is finally coming to fruition, as the new Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center makes its debut on Friday.

The project, which has been at least two decades in the making, will bring thousands of jobs to the Bayfront and is expected to be a huge economic boost to Chula Vista and the South Bay.

Among the $1.3 billion resort’s many highlights:



1,600 guest rooms/89 suites

Over 10 dining options

Water park with lazy river, wave pool, and slides

Spa and salon

Ballroom and exhibit hall

Dozens of conference rooms

5 outdoor lawns and terraces

Marriott/Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center

According to the Port of San Diego, the project helped create at least 4,000 new jobs for the area – between construction and the hiring of permanent staff.

The San Diego Workforce Partnership said the resort will also be hiring during the holidays.

Learn more about the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sange-gaylord-pacific-resort-and-convention-center/overview/?scid=f2ae0541-1279-4f24-b197-a979c79310b0

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed away from proposed direct peace talks in Turkey with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president waited for him in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday after challenging the Kremlin leader to face-to-face discussions on ending their countries’ 3-year-old war.

With Putin absent, the Russian delegation is in Istanbul and it wasn’t clear whether the sides would meet for their first talks since 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor the previous month.

Putin’s absence punctured hopes of a breakthrough in peace efforts given a push in recent months by the Trump administration and Western European leaders, and also raised the prospect of intensified international sanctions on Russia.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/russia/ukraines-zelenskyy-arrives-in-turkey-for-peace-talks-but-russias-putin-stays-away

CONSUMER:

Reporter Ryan Hill talks to a local financial expert about the pros and cons of investing your money into traditional stocks or the current trend of cryptocurrency.

WATCH VIDEO:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

With Erik and Lyle Menendez now eligible for parole following a resentencing hearing this week, ABC 10News is learning more about the next steps in the push for their freedom.

The brothers will remain at Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County until their parole hearings. This week, a Los Angeles County judge reduced the brothers’ sentences from life in prison without parole to 50 years to life with the possibility of parole.

Reporter Laura Acevedo follows through with a local parole attorney to break down the timeline moving forward.

WATCH VIDEO:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: