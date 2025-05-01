10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, May 1

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Thursday, May 1, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

Numerous rallies are taking place around San Diego County Thursday to mark International Workers' Day, also known as May Day.

Some of the notable events happening on Thursday:

University of California health care workers strike

8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Workers picket at UC San Diego Medical Center (200 W. Arbor Dr.)

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Participants march to Balboa Park for a rally at 6th Ave. & Laurel St.

— Thousands of University of California health care, research and technical workers will stage a one-day strike at UC facilities across the state, including in San Diego. Their union, University Professional and Technical Workers, says the action is in response to a systemwide hiring freeze imposed by the UC in March, a move the union contends is exacerbating a staffing crisis in the system. The UPTE has been engaged in contract talks with the university, and the union staged a three-day statewide strike in February.

San Diego Education Association rally

8 a.m. event at Lincoln High School (4777 Imperial Ave.)

— Educators and community members gathering for a rally in support of ongoing contract negotiations. The SDEA represents over 6,500 educators in the San Diego Unified School District.

El Cajon National Day of Action

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at corner of Magnolia Ave. & Fletcher Pkwy.

— Demonstrators will rally against the Trump administration’s deportation efforts, weeks after a federal raid at a business in unincorporated El Cajon.

Rally for Working People/Defend our San Diego communities

4:30 p.m.: Chicano Park (1949 Logan Ave.)

5:20 p.m.: Participants march

— The Community Self Defense Coalition is holding an event calling for the end of deportations and for the country to prioritize helping its working families.

Rally for Worker & Immigrant Rights

6 p.m.: San Diego Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Highway)

— Multiple organizations are staging an event in support migrants, workers, and those who defend them.

International Workers' Day is recognized in many countries around the world, with its origins dating back to the 1880s and initially supporting the establishment of an eight-hour workday.

In the United States, the May 1 date was chosen to commemorate a general strike that began on the date in 1886 and ended with the Haymarket affair of May 4, 1886, when a peaceful rally in Chicago's Haymarket Square in support of workers ended with an unknown person throwing a dynamite bomb at police as they acted to disperse the meeting.

Eleven people were killed and nearly 200 others injured.

City News Service contributed to this report.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Ukraine have signed an agreement that will give the U.S. access to Ukraine's vast critical mineral resources.

The deal on reconstruction and investment could enable continued military aid to Kyiv amid concerns that President Donald Trump might scale back support during ongoing peace talks with Russia.

It comes after a weekslong press by Trump on Ukraine to compensate Washington for billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

Treasury Scott Bessent said the “agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.”

CONSUMER:

Reporter Perla Shaheen takes a look at the way some San Diegans are navigating the increasing costs of going out to eat.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A new report shows a rise in antisemitism and antisemitic incidents in San Diego County.

The number of these incidents is the highest it's ever been since the Anti-Defamation League started tracking them nearly 50 years ago.

Reporter Ryan Hill follows through with a local rabbi’s perspective on why these acts of hate keep taking place.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: