10News Wake Up Call: Latest storm hits San Diego County, prompts flood concerns

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A strong storm is delivering another round of wet and cold conditions to the San Diego region.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County mountain communities, including Julian and Pine Valley, until 11 p.m. Thursday, with snow levels expected to drop to 3,500 feet and wind gusts up to 55 mph.

An NWS Flood Watch will be in effect until at least Thursday afternoon for local coastal areas, mountains, valleys and foothills, including Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Julian, National City, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee and Vista.

Sandbags were available in limited amounts to the public at 11 recreation centers that are centrally located in each San Diego City Council district.



Council District 1 - Pacific Beach Recreation Center, 1405 Diamond St.

Council District 2 (inland) - North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Council District 2 (coastal) - Robb Field Athletic Area, 2525 Bacon St.

Council District 3 - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

Council District 4 - Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive.

Council District 5 - Scripps Ranch Community Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

Council District 6 - Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive.

Council District 7 - Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

Council District 8 – Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

Council District 8 - Silver Wing Recreation Center, 3737 Arey Drive.

Council District 9 - City Heights Recreation Swim and Tennis Center, 4380 Landis St.

The county and Cal Fire, for their part, were providing free bags and sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.

A list of locations can be found here: https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/list-county-providing-sandbags-at-fire-stations-as-rain-remains-in-forecast

Cooling temperatures were expected through the rest of the workweek, with highs in downtown San Diego only reaching the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. In the deserts, thermometer readings should climb no higher than the low-60s to mid-70s on those days, and in the mountains the daily highs are expected to top out in the 40s.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect until at least 5 a.m. Friday for county deserts accompanied by a winter storm watch from Thursday morning through Friday morning for county mountains.

Additionally, a small-craft advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to early Friday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border and out to 30 nautical miles from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Thursday's San Diego-area surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 4 to 6 feet, sets to 7 feet, slight chance of a potential thunderstorm and mixed swell from 260 and 220 degrees.

Marine forecasters said the incoming second storm could initially bring strong south winds 15 to 25 knots, with gusts to 30 knots. The winds may switch to the west to northwest 20 to 30 knots, with gusts close to gale force Thursday and expects to continue until late Thursday night.

Gradually clearing skies with a possibility of scattered light showers should prevail over the weekend, followed by a chance of more wet weather across the county next workweek, according to forecasters.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that burned an abandoned building at Liberty Station.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at a structure in the 2400 block of Cushing Road, according to SDFD officials.

More than 70 firefighters worked for several hours to put the fire out.

At one point, flames caused most of the building to collapse.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

The impact of the trade war is being felt by numerous businesses around San Diego, especially those involved in home renovations.

With the Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, there is an expectation of increased prices on products such as heavy machinery, general home appliances, and even beverage cans.

ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen found that local consumers are rushing to buy their appliances before prices increase even more.

As rain comes down across San Diego, a local nonprofit organization continues to work tirelessly to help those without a place to stay.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil has seen firsthand how Uptown Community Center keeps people warm and dry.

She follows through to show how the group provides not only shelter, but a path to a better life.

