10News Wake Up Call: Trump's issues travel ban on 12 nations; another June gloom day

President Trump issued a new travel ban that forbids people from 12 countries from entering the U.S.

The president said the new order, which takes effect Monday, June 9, is being put into place due to national security risks.

Countries on the travel ban list:



Afghanistan

Chad

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Myanmar

Republic of Congo

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Certain travel restrictions will be placed on visitors from these countries:



Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The ban does not apply to lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, and certain visa categories.

During his first presidential term, Trump issued a travel ban that targeted predominantly Muslim nations – an action that sparked widespread protests at airports across the country.

The first travel ban was challenged in court but ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

It was overturned by the Biden administration.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has recovered the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes overnight and into Thursday meanwhile killed at least 13 people, including three local journalists who were in the courtyard of a hospital, according to health officials in the territory.

The military said it targeted a militant in that strike.

Israel said the remains of Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai were recovered in a special operation by the army and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

The military says they were killed in the Oct. 7 attack. Hamas-led militants are still holding 56 hostages, around a third of them believed to be alive.

Story by Melanie Lidman, Natalie Melzer and Wafaa Shurafa, Associated Press

U.S. ports are seeing a reduction in the number of imports, and that decrease is leading to less work for truck drivers and many other workers across the nation’s supply chain.

Two men who targeted Hillcrest with hateful messages last summer were brought to justice, and the restitution they have to pay is going back into the community.

In August 2024, the two men were seen on surveillance footage tagging trash cans and walls around Fifth Avenue and Roboinson Street.

Police said the men spray-painted a swastika and an anti-LGBTQ+ message.

Volunteers came out the day after the tagging to clean the graffiti off the walls and trash cans.

Now, under a newly formed community fund, the fines the men paid are going directly to the volunteer clean-up groups to help them continue their work around the neighborhood.

One area business owner said, “I think that money going back into the clean-up efforts really helps to create a safe, visually, a safe environment for local businesses and it's just so wonderful to know that money coming from such a hateful thing is going into such a beautiful result.”

