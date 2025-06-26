10News Wake Up Call: Iran's leader warns US; man stabbed at San Marcos park

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday his country had “delivered a hand slap to America’s face” and warned against any further U.S. attacks in his first public comments since a ceasefire was declared with Israel.

Khamenei spoke in a video broadcast on Iranian state television, his first appearance since June 19, looking and sounding more tired than he did only a week ago.

He told viewers that the U.S. had only intervened in the war because “it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed.”

But he said that the U.S. “achieved no gains from this war."

“The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a hand slap to America’s face,” he said, in apparent reference to an Iranian missile attack on an American base in nearby Qatar on Monday, which caused no casualties.

Khamenei warned that “such an action can be repeated in the future, too,” saying that Iran has “access to key U.S. centers in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary.”

“Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price,” he said.

The 86-year-old Khamenei hasn't been seen in public since taking shelter in a secret location after the outbreak of the war June 13 when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and targeted top military commanders and scientists.

Following an American attack on June 22 that hit the nuclear sites with bunker-buster bombs, U.S. President Donald Trump was able to help negotiate a ceasefire that came into effect on Tuesday.

In his appearance on Thursday, he sat in front of plain brown curtains to give his address, similar to his June 19 message.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Three people were being sought in connection with the stabbing of a man at William Bradley Park in San Marcos Wednesday night.

According to San Diego County sheriff’s officials, deputies were dispatched to the park on 1587 Linda Vista Dr. just after 9 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Officials said three people were suspected in the incident, but they were not located as of early Thursday morning.

Descriptions of the three people were not immediately available.

CONSUMER:

Do you want to learn a new sport or hobby, and you’re looking for lessons within a budget? The online platform Teach Me To is connecting community members with coaches in their areas.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how Teach Me To not only helps you learn something new, but it also helps coaches earn extra cash:

Website connects community with local coaches

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

New questions are being raised about the safety at San Diego’s two Safe Sleeping sites.

Last year, Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish broke the story of a homeless man found dead at the Golden Hill location -- and the man was only discovered after someone noticed the smell.

Now, Austin follows through after learning a dozen people have died at the sites since they opened in 2023.

Watch Austin’s report:

12 deaths at San Diego's safe sleeping sites raising concerns among some participants

