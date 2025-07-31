10News Wake Up Call: Survey shows affects of sewage crisis in South Bay; where to get free books in San Diego

Good morning, San Diego!

Data from a new CDC survey shows how much the Tijuana River sewage crisis is affecting residents in the South Bay both physically and mentally.

We’re also following through with California’s response to increasing homeowners insurance premiums after a local woman saw her premium go up nearly 400% without explanation.

Plus, we show you where you can find new books to read for free and Max Goldwasser has your microclimate forecasts as we reach the end of July.

TOP STORY:

A new survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shedding light on how the Tijuana River sewage crisis is impacting life in San Diego County’s South Bay.

As part of the study, the CDC surveyed just under 2,100 residents in Imperial Beach, Otay Mesa West, San Ysidro, and Coronado.

The results showed 64% of residents surveyed reported one new or worsening symptoms related to the sewage. The most common being headaches, runny nose, congestion, eye irritation, and coughing -- all symptoms of hydrogen sulfide exposure.

When it comes to mental health, 27% survey participants living with the sewage smell reported depression symptoms.

Additionally, 67% believed it is not safe to visit, work, or live in the South Bay.

In September 2024, county officials announced the South Bay was safe from an “immediate threat” of hydrogen cyanide and they stood by that finding again in January 2025.

In response to the survey results, San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan told ABC 10News, “I would say, you know, safe is always a subjective term, right? So, whereas, you know, someone can logically look at the air pollution monitoring results and say, hey, this is lower than maybe some of the air quality thresholds that the state or federal government has, and maybe the numbers aren't as high, and they may think it's safe; whereas another family … I might have a youth that has asthma attacks and exacerbations due to this right?"

Results of the CDC survey can be found at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/south-region-health-concerns/ACE.html#results1

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital killed at least eight people including a 6-year-old boy.

A Kyiv official said Thursday that at least 82 other people were wounded in the attacks; the official said that the number was likely to rise.

A large part of a nine-story residential building collapsed after it was struck.

Rescue teams were at the scene to search for people trapped under the rubble.

Western leaders have accused Putin of dragging his feet in U.S.-led peace efforts in an attempt to capture more Ukrainian land.

CONSUMER:

San Diego is home to thousands of avid readers, and if you're in the hunt for something new to read, reporter Perla Shaheen has details on a great resource in your neighborhood that provides free books:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Many Californians are dealing with the rising costs of homeowners insurance, but one Fallbrook resident’s recent bill came with a shocking price hike of nearly 400%.

Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish has previously reported on insurance firms pulling out of California, leaving many homeowners with the difficult task of trying to get insured.

