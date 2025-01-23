10News Wake Up Call: Another round of Santa Ana winds; new fire in heart of LA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

(CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric crews are restoring power to areas of rural San Diego County Thursday as blustery Santa Ana winds continued throughout Southern California.

More than 10,000 SDG&E customers were without power, with around 73,000 on notice that they may be subject to public safety power shutoffs. A total of 1,598 customers have had service restored since Tuesday evening.

"SDG&E appreciates how upsetting it is for our customers to be without power, and is working as quickly as possible to restore service where it is safe to do so," a statement from the utility company read.

Public safety power shutoffs began Monday, with SDG&E cutting power to 932 customers in Boulevard, Descanso, Warner Springs and the Campo Reservation.

SDG&E has set up community resource centers offering public access to wi-fi, phone charging and medical device support.

Dangerous conditions continue to develop in San Diego County, with red flag warnings and strong winds increasing the wildfire threat. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings until 8 p.m. Thursday for inland valleys and mountain areas, with winds expected to reach 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 75 mph.

The strongest winds were expected on mountain foothills and below passes, with local gusts up to 85 mph on the coastal slopes of the San Diego County mountains.

Authorities said damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Aside from the winds, coastal San Diego was expected to see a mix of partly cloudy and clear conditions through the week, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Inland valleys should also expect some partly cloudy conditions in the mornings and light winds this week, with some sun and highs reaching the low 70s.

Mountain areas were expected to see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with highs averaging in the 50s and a slight chance of showers and snow level at 5,000 feet in the morning by the weekend, the weather agency said.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Apparatus sits on Sepulveda Blvd. as fire burns along Interstate 405, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles.

As crews continued to battle multiple wildfires in Los Angeles and Riverside counties, a new fire erupted in the heart of the city of Los Angeles late Wednesday night.

Cal Fire said the Sepulveda Fire was reported off Interstate 405, close to the Bel-Air community and the famed Getty Center, just before 12 a.m.

The fire charred about 40 acres but did not lead to any evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, the Hughes Fire in the Castaic Lake area of northern Los Angeles County exploded to over 10,000 acres burned and prompted 30,000 to evacuate after it broke out late Wednesday morning.

Per Cal Fire stats, the Hughes Fire was 14% contained as of early Thursday morning.

Ethan Swope/AP Plumes of smoke rise as the Hughes Fire burns in Castaic, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

It’s going to cost a bit more to watch your favorite shows and movies on Netflix.

The streamer announced this week that it is raising prices on most of its subscription tiers in the U.S. and Canada.

Netflix’s standard ad-supported tier will go up $1 to $7.99 a month; the highest premium tier -- minus ads -- is increasing to $24.99.

The rate increases come as the streaming giant reported 19 million new subscribers in the final quarter of 2024.

One year ago, during the historic Jan. 22 rainstorm that led to flooding and significant damage across San Diego, a heroic rescue unfolded near the Tijuana River Valley.

The Border Patrol agents involved in the rescue effort spoke to ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt about the operation that saved lives.

Watch Kimberly's report:

