10News Wake Up Call: Optimism over Israel-Hamas ceasefire; city warns of text message scam

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There is some optimism among San Diego’s Middle Eastern communities about news of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, even as new developments could derail negotiations.

Meanwhile, winds are calming down in the Los Angeles area but the battle to contain multiple wildfires continues Thursday morning before a new round of Santa Anas come in.

In San Diego, Mayor Todd Gloria is doubling down on efforts to address homelessness even in the face of a massive budget deficit.

Here’s what you need to know for Jan. 16:

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

There is cautious optimism among San Diego’s Middle Eastern communities over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

Members of the House of Israel and House of Palestine, both located at Balboa Park, said the terms of the agreement give them hope after 15 months of agony that included protests for peace and vigils to honor victims of the war.

Watch Dani Miskell's report:





MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Crews are working tirelessly to contain the Southern California wildfires before the next round of Santa Ana winds arrive next week.

As of Thursday morning, there were five reported wildfires in Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties. So far, 25 people have been killed in the fires and about 82,000 were still under mandatory evacuation orders.

-- The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County is 21% contained and has burned nearly 28,000 acres since it erupted in the Pacific Palisades area on Jan. 7. Authorities said at least nine people have died in this fire and 5,000 structures were damaged or destroyed.

-- The Eaton Fire, which started just north of Pasadena, has burned 14,000 and was 45% contained.

-- The Little Mountain Fire broke out in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, but crews stopped the fire’s forward progress. Cal Fire said the blaze charred 34 acres; one person was arrested in connection with the fire.

-- The Hurst Fire in the Sylmar area of LA County was considered 98% contained after it burned nearly 800 acres.

-- The Auto Fire in Oxnard was limited to 61 acres burned and was 85% contained as of Thursday.

CONSUMER:

The City of San Diego is warning the public of a new text message scam ordering a payment for a parking-related violation.

City officials said the fake texts show a city logo and inform the receiver their vehicle “has an unpaid parking invoice” with a dollar amount.

The message displays a fake website address and tells the user to go to that URL to “settle your balance promptly” to avoid a late fee.

In response to the fake text messages, city officials said, “We are aware of the situation and are working to take the phony website down.”

Officials added anyone with questions about citations can visit https://www.sandiego.gov/parking/citations.

⚠️ Scam Alert: Some San Diegans have reported receiving FAKE text messages instructing them to pay a "parking invoice”. These notices are fraudulent and are NOT from the City of San Diego. We are aware of the situation and are working to take the phony website down. pic.twitter.com/QfpxY42h6S — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) January 16, 2025

As a reminder, legitimate companies will not ask for information about any accounts via text.

If you think a message might be real, make sure to contact the actual company by using a phone number or website you know belongs to that business.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

In this annual State of the City address, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria warned San Diegans of tough financial times ahead.

The city currently faces a $258 million budget deficit after a proposed one-cent sales tax measure was defeated in the November election.

In light of the measure’s failure, Gloria acknowledged that tough decisions within the city are already being made.

“I’ve taken immediate steps to cut spending, freezing all but the hiring of essential positions, stopping non-essential spending, and making other mid-year adjustments … for the next fiscal year,” the mayor said in his speech Wednesday.

Many felt the city fell short on one major issue: homelessness. Gloria said in his address that he was looking for more help from the county and state agencies to address the growing problem.

Watch Tali Letoi’s report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: