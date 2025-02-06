10News Wake Up Call: Changes coming for Friendship Park; rain to end work week

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Friendship Park, which has been used as a meeting spot for decades for family and friends separated by the U.S.-Mexico border, is receiving funding for an upgrade.

Friends of Friendship Park, the nonprofit group behind the park, said $1 million in funding will allow them to create a plan of what they want the park to look like in the future.

The park has been closed since early 2020.

An unspecified incident prompted a substantial law enforcement response in an Imperial Beach neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Imperial Beach Boulevard and 13th Street just after 10:30 p.m. for an unspecified situation.

As the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene, deputies were seen escorting children out of an apartment and questioning people nearby.

At one point, several deputies were observed heading into an apartment complex with guns drawn.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide any information on the situation.

New legislation in Congress aims to tackle the rising cost of rent.

The proposed Preventing Algorithmic Collusion Act targets companies that collect data on rental markets from landlords, who in turn use that data to determine rent prices.

The bill would require rental companies to disclose if they are using that data to set rent and have the Federal Trade Commission study how these algorithms are impacting competition.

In October 2024, City of San Diego leaders and local housing advocates went before the City Council’s Rules Committee to take the first steps to prevent San Diego landlords from using similar algorithms to unfairly raise rent prices.

The proposal aims to keep corporate landlords accountable by never using that specific type of technology to unjustly bump rent prices above market rates.

The U.S. Attorney General has already sued a real estate company in North Carolina for using this complicated AI technology, and San Francisco was the first U.S. city to ban its use by landlords.

The San Diego City Attorney’s Office is helping write the law and send it back to the City Council for revisions and a vote.

Coronado is the latest city in San Diego County to take action over the ongoing Tijuana River sewage crisis.

The Coronado City Council on Wednesday voted to draft a local emergency declaration over the contamination.

Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, San Diego, and the county have previously declared emergencies.

For decades, Coronado has felt the impact of sewage from the Tijuana River -- it has led to beach closures and has also impacted training for Navy SEALs.

Once the declaration is written, the Coronado City Council will vote on it at an upcoming meeting.

