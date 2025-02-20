10News Wake Up Call: Dad accused of killing baby; DOGE stimulus check possible?

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

KGTV

A 22-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection with the death of his newborn son, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the 500 block of Sacramento Avenue in Spring Valley at around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday due to a reported battery.

Deputies arrived to find a male infant unconscious on the living room floor with trauma to his head.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures, officials said.

According to sheriff’s officials, the child’s father -- David Ruiz -- was identified as a person of interest and subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sheriff’s Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the motive and circumstances that led to the baby’s death.

Residents in a Golden Hill apartment complex woke up early Thursday morning to smoke from a motorcycle that burst into flames.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of E Street, south of the Balboa Golf Course, according to San Diego Police.

KGTV

Police and fire officials at the scene said a motorcycle caught fire in the complex’s underground parking lot, sending heavy smoke toward the apartment units.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze before it could spread or damage any units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he likes the idea to give some of the savings from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency back to U.S. citizens as a kind of dividend.

He expressed support twice Wednesday, first at an investment conference in Miami and later aboard Air Force One on the flight home to Washington.

“I love it,” the Republican president told reporters on the plane.

Earlier in the day in Miami, Trump said some of the savings produced by DOGE’s cost-cutting efforts would also be used to pay down the country's debt.

A user on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and owned by Musk — proposed the government send every taxpaying American household $5,000 following White House cuts in federal spending.

A San Diego doctor previously reprimanded by the Medical Board of California faces new problems.

In 2024, Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish reported on Dr. Robert Shumway, who runs a cosmetic surgery center in La Jolla.

According to the Medical Board, Shumway failed to have proper equipment for a patient who needed critical care.

Austin follows through on the new accusations levied against Shumway:

