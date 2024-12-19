10News Wake Up Call: Carlsbad man's link to school shooter; Amazon worker strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 20-year-old Carlsbad man was ordered to surrender his guns after authorities said he communicated with the teenage girl who committed a fatal school shooting in Wisconsin, allegedly expressing his own plans to carry out a deadly attack against a government building.

The Associated Press reported police and FBI agents went to the Carlsbad man's home on Tuesday night to seize his guns and ammunition after a San Diego Superior Court judge approved a gun violence restraining order.

Citing law enforcement notes in the GVRO, AP reported the Carlsbad man told FBI agents that he told 15-year-old Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow that he planned to arm himself with explosives and target a government building. Per the AP report, it was not specified which building was allegedly being targeted.

On Monday, 15-year-old Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow fatally shot a teacher and a student and wounded six other people at Abundant Life Christian School, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Rupnow was later found dead at the scene with what were believed to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Read full story: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/california-man-who-messaged-wisconsin-shooter-and-planned-own-attack-ordered-to-surrender-guns

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown.

Instead, he's telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

Trump’s sudden decision Wednesday to make new demands sent Congress spiraling as lawmakers are trying to wrap up work and head home for the holidays.

It leaves Johnson scrambling to salvage a new plan, days before Friday’s deadline to keep government open.

“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH,” Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance said in a statement.

Johnson met with Vance and GOP lawmakers late into the night at the Capitol.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

TRAFFIC:

CONSUMER:

Teamsters announced that thousands of Amazon warehouse workers and drivers across the U.S. are going on strike Thursday as employees at numerous locations have called for a collective bargaining contract with the giant online retailer.

According to Teamsters, 10,000 Amazon employees have authorized forming a union, including workers at fulfillment centers in the Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles regions. The percentage of those on strike makes up a relatively small portion of Amazon's workforce of nearly 1.6 million.

Teamsters said Amazon failed to meet a Dec. 15 deadline for a new contract.

Read full story: https://www.10news.com/business/company-news/amazon-workers-near-5-major-us-cities-go-on-strike-ahead-of-holiday-rush

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The City of San Diego is sending out 10,000 pamphlets to homes in flood-prone areas, advising residents to prepare ahead of the rainy season.

Nearly one year after flooding devastated many local neighborhoods, victims are still continuing to recover, and some are still not back in their homes.

Reporter Dani Miskell follows through with a Southcrest resident who is questioning whether the city is doing enough to prevent another catastrophic flood event.

