WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced far-reaching new tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners — including a 34% tax on imports from China and 20% on the European Union, among others.

Trump placed the elevated tariff rates on dozens of nations that run meaningful trade surpluses with the United States, while imposing a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries.

The baseline tax is slated to take effect April 5, while the reciprocal rates are expected to take effect April 9.

A 25% tariff on all vehicles produced outside of the U.S. is now in effect.

The Republican president used aggressive rhetoric to describe a global trade system the U.S. helped to build after World War II, saying “our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered” by other nations.

The action kickstarts what could be a painful transition for many Americans, who could find middle-class essentials such as housing, autos and clothing more costly.

Two men were arrested after they were involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View area and led officers on a pursuit.

Just before 10 p.m., San Diego Police officers witnessed a hit-and-run collision on the Ocean View Boulevard off-ramp from state Route 94 and tried to pull the driver over.

However, the driver did not stop, prompting police to give chase.

The car traveled east on SR-94 into Lemon Grove and then pulled over after exiting on Massachusetts Avenue.

Officers arrested the driver and a passenger without further incident.

San Diego Police are investigating the pursuit, while the California Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run crash.

The Trump administration’s auto industry tariffs are now in effect, and it is creating a feeling of uncertainty for dealerships and potential buyers across the nation.

Under the directive, there will be a 25% tariff on all vehicles made outside of the U.S. and some vehicle parts. President Trump has said the goal of the tariff is to spark U.S. auto manufacturing.

Several dealerships in San Diego County said right now could be the time to purchase a vehicle, as there are many questions about how prices will change with the new tariffs.

The new tariffs could mean the average $50,000 car would go up in price to more than $62,000.

While it could take a few months before buyers see prices go up, many dealerships have been stocking up on supplies to prepare for what’s to come.

Additionally, some economists said prices on car repairs and insurance premiums could also go up, since replacement parts will likely become more expensive.

Dana Bottoms is on the road to recovery this week after she was a part of medical history in San Diego.

Last month, Dana became the first person in California to undergo a kidney transplant in which the Da Vinci 5 surgical robot was used.

Her ex-husband, Damon Bottoms, was the donor; the procedure was performed at Sharm Memorial Hospital.

