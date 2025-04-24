10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, April 24

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Thursday, April 24, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

KGTV

A woman was found dead and a man was arrested following a lengthy standoff in a Vista neighborhood Wednesday.

At around 10 a.m., deputies conducting a welfare check at a home in the 700 block of N. Citrus Avenue arrived to find a woman dead “with obvious signs of trauma,” according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searching the home found a man barricaded inside a bedroom, prompting a call to a SWAT unit and crisis negotiators “to deescalate the situation.”

KGTV

The man refused to exit the room, leading to a standoff that lasted several hours.

By 6:30 p.m., sheriff’s officials said the man “was taken safely into custody and arrested for murder,” but no other details were released.

Sheriff’s officials said Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Thomas Villarreal

A driver crashed their car into a parked motorhome in La Mesa early Thursday morning and then fled the scene.

At around 12:30 a.m., La Mesa Police and Heartland Fire crews were called to the 8300 block of Pasadena Avenue due to a reported vehicle into a structure.

Police officers arrived to find a white sedan inside an RV; officers believe the car veered off the roadway, struck the roof of a home and then ended up in the motorhome. The damaged car’s airbags deployed, and officers found blood inside the vehicle.

Fire crews did not locate anyone trapped in the wreckage, and police -- with help from the ASTREA helicopter – searched for the driver but they were nowhere to be found.

Police ended their search for the driver after about 30 minutes.

A tow truck arrived to remove the car from the RV; no injuries were reported in the home or the RV.

Thomas Villarreal

CONSUMER:

Many San Diegans are trying to stay ahead of tariff-related price increases by stockpiling on certain foods from other countries.

Reporter Perla Shaheen takes a look at how much money those who stockpile groceries can actually save:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A devastating toxic algae bloom along the Southern California coast is causing a crisis for marine wildlife, leading to the deaths of sea lions, birds, dolphins, and other animals.

Reporter Dani Miskell follows through with local experts who are working around the clock to respond to the animals in distress.

