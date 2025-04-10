10News Wake Up Call: Thursday, April 10

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is reaching out to other nations as the U.S. layers on tariffs, in what appears to be an attempt by Beijing to form a united front to compel Washington to retreat.

It’s meeting only partial success as countries are unwilling to ally with the main target of President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Trump backed off his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, saying countries were lining up to negotiate more favorable conditions.

China has refused to seek talks, saying the U.S. was insincere and that it will “fight to the end.”

Trump then further raised the rate on Chinese imports to 125%, and China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods of 84%.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission says it will put on hold for 90 days its retaliation measures against new U.S. tariffs to match President Donald Trump’s pause on his sweeping new tariffs and leave room for a negotiated solution.

Trump's pause means that most countries would be tariffed at 10%. The EU’s rate was 20% previously.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says the new tariffs on $23 billion of U.S. goods will be put on hold because “we want to give negotiations a chance.”

Before Trump’s announcement, EU member countries voted to approve retaliatory tariffs on $23 billion in goods in response to his 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

ABC 10News consumer reporter Marie Coronel takes a look at the expected increase in gas prices with the switch in blends and the upcoming summer travel season.

After more than 10 years of planning, there is progress and renewed hope for a change on the Coronado Bridge that will keep people from jumping from it.

Caltrans confirmed with ABC 10News that they hired and contracted with a company to design and build a fence to stop jumpers.

When it comes to funding the suicide barriers project, Caltrans said about $90 million of the $140 million has been secured.

The agency believes the project can be completed by 2028, if not sooner.

Suicide prevention advocates who have been pushing for the fence said that once the project is done, they would like to place a memorial at Tidelands Park in Coronado to remember those who have lost their lives.

