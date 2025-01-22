10News Wake Up Call: San Diego marks one year since devastating floods; local fire danger persists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Wednesday marks one year since historic floods devastated parts of San Diego County, and ABC 10News looks at how many flood survivors -- some who lost everything -- are still working to recover and rebuild from that fateful day.

Meanwhile, much of the county is preparing for another round of Santa Ana winds and fire weather conditions in the coming days.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Dangerous conditions are developing in San Diego County, with Red Flag warnings and strong winds increasing the wildfire threat Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag warnings until Thursday at 8 p.m. for inland valleys and mountain areas, with winds expected to reach 25 to 35 mph and isolated gusts up to 75 mph on the favored coastal slopes of the San Diego County Mountains.

Public safety power shutoffs began Monday, with SDG&E cutting power to 932 customers in Boulevard, Descanso, Warner Springs and the Campo Reservation. More than 82,000 additional customers have been warned of possible outages through Wednesday.

SDG&E has set up community resource centers offering public access to Wi-Fi, phone charging and medical device support.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A family escaped safely from a fire that broke out in their Escondido home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at around 3:23 a.m. at a house in the 1500 block of E. Washington Avenue, Escondido Fire officials said.

According to fire officials, four adults, three children, and a dog were able to get out of the home when the fire ignited inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but no injuries were reported.

CONSUMER:

As communities try to rebuild after last year’s flooding, many residents filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego.

The suit that accuses the city of negligence and dangerous condition of public property is still making its way through the court system; ABC 10News learned the next scheduled court date for the lawsuit is Feb. 7.

In the lawsuit, numerous flood victims claimed they pressed the city for years to address the growth and debris in Chollas Creek that contributed to the Jan. 22 flooding.

Following the floods, city crews cleared thousands of tons of debris from the creek.

City officials have previously said they don’t respond to pending litigation.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

One year after the devastating Jan. 22 floods, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria spoke to ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu about the city’s response to the historic storm and the various issues that emerged in the days and months that followed.

Watch part one of Wale’s interview with the mayor:

The complete interview with Mayor Gloria will be published on 10News.com on Wednesday afternoon.

