10News Wake Up Call: Monday, Nov. 4

We’re one day away from Election Day, and San Diegans who have yet to cast their ballot can still drop it off at various drop boxes across the county or head to the polls on Tuesday.

Click here to find a ballot drop box near you: https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/ballot-drop-box-locations.html

Click here to find your nearest polling location: https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/vote-center-locations.html

All the information you’ll need on the big races and important propositions/measures: https://www.10news.com/americavotes

Quincy Jones, one of the most influential figures in the music industry who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and countless others, has died at the age of 91.

Jones’ publicist Arnold Robinson said the music legend “passed away peacefully” on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. Jones was “surrounded by his children, his siblings, and close family at the time of his death,” Robinson added.

Jones garnered over two dozen Grammy Awards, two honorable Academy Awards, and an Emmy Award during his illustrious career.

While he also wrote numerous TV and film musical scores, many in the music industry would argue Jones’ finest work was his production on Michael Jackson’s historic “Thriller” album.

Click here to read more on the passing of Quincy Jones: https://www.10news.com/obituaries/quincy-jones-music-titan-who-worked-with-everyone-from-frank-sinatra-to-michael-jackson-dies-at-91

Three people were hospitalized early Monday morning following a wreck involving four vehicles on Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. on westbound I-8 near the transition to Interstate 15, the California Highway Patrol said.

A CHP officer at the scene told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker they received multiple calls regarding a car stalled on the roadway.

However, a truck then hit the stalled vehicle, causing the truck to overturn.

The collision started a chain-reaction crash, with two more cars crashing in the same area.

Emergency crews cut the truck’s driver from the vehicle, ABC 10News learned.

Three people who were taken to the hospital appeared to sustain non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A small brush fire broke out in the College Area early Monday morning – in the same stretch of vegetation where the Fairmount Fire erupted last week.

Monday morning’s fire was spotted in the 4500 block of Montezuma Road by a passing San Diego Police officer at around 2:30 a.m.

Responding firefighters quickly arrived and knocked it down before it could spread.

The Fairmount Fire ignited on the afternoon of Oct. 31, charring at least 37 acres and causing damage to at least six homes.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but fire crews believe it started close to a homeless encampment.

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

It's not just auto insurance that's up sharply since the pandemic. Homeowners' policies are up sharply too, and some owners say they can no longer afford it.

Scripps News consumer reporter John Matarese has learned that the cost is increasing to the point that some homeowners are choosing to go without insurance altogether.

Full story: https://www.10news.com/dont-waste-your-money/some-homeowners-going-without-insurance-due-to-soaring-cost

One year after he was brought aboard, we are following through on how Albert – the first ever bloodhound to join the sheriff’s Search and Rescue team – is making a difference in the community.

Albert, who is now three years old, joined the team in 2023; so far, the bloodhound has completed four searches and rescues.

