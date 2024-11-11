10News Wake Up Call: Monday, Nov. 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

San Diego on Monday is honoring its military veterans on Veterans Day with several special events, including:

— Veterans Day Parade in downtown San Diego (starts at 10 a.m. on Harbor Drive, in front of the County Administration Building); more information at https://sdvetparade.org

— Veterans Day Boat Parade (starts 10:15 a.m. in San Diego Bay, parade can be viewed from Harbor Island, San Diego Embarcadero, Seaport Village and Coronado Tidelands Park); more information at https://www.fleetweeksandiego.org/veterans-day-boat-parade

— Miramar National Cemetery is holding a free service to honor servicemembers, including special recognition of a Coast Guard Vietnam War veteran (4 p.m.-5 p.m. at 5795 Nobel Drive); more information at https://miramarcemetery.org/event/veterans-day-ceremony

— USS Midway Museum is honoring veterans this month with free admission from Nov. 1-30; more information at https://www.midway.org/visit/special-offers

(CNS) - Veterans Day has its roots in a proclamation issued by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919, a year after World War I ended, designating Nov. 11 as Armistice Day.

States soon started declaring Nov. 11 a legal holiday. Congress made it a federal holiday in 1938, dedicated to the cause of world peace.

In 1954, following World War II and the Korean War, Congress, at the urging of veterans service organizations, passed a law renaming Armistice Day Veterans Day. From 1971-77, Veterans Day was held in late October. A 1975 law returned it to Nov. 11, beginning in 1978.

In his Veterans Day proclamation, President Joe Biden declared, "Each one of our nation's veterans is a link in a chain of honor that stretches back to our founding days -- bound by a sacred oath to support and defend the United States of America.

"Throughout history, whenever and wherever the forces of darkness have sought to extinguish the flame of freedom, America's veterans have been fighting to keep it burning bright. I remember so clearly the pride the first lady and I felt in our son Beau during his service in Iraq. He -- like all our veterans from Belleau Wood, Baghdad, and Gettysburg to Guadalcanal, Korea, and Kandahar and beyond -- lived, served, and sacrificed by a creed of duty.

"We owe them a debt of gratitude we can never fully repay, not just for fighting for our democracy, but for giving back to our communities and inspiring the next generation to serve, even after they hang up their uniforms."

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

President-elect Trump, who made the topic of immigration one of the main focuses of his campaign, has named the person who will be in charge of launching what could be the largest deportation operation in the country’s history.

Tom Homan, who served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first term, was selected as the president-elect’s “border czar.”

Homan was a contributor to Project 2025, a sweeping conservative blueprint for the next Republican president.

Full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/trump-announces-former-acting-ice-director-tom-homan-as-new-border-czar

A man in a wheelchair crossing a Kearny Mesa street was hit by a car and killed Sunday evening, San Diego Police said.

SDPD officials said the victim was crossing the 7600 block of Ronson Road from south to north when a Toyota Camry heading eastbound on Ronson Road struck him.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment but died after arrival.

Police said the Camry’s 58-year-old driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

SDPD Traffic Division officers are investigating the incident.

On Monday, in honor of Veterans Day, many retailers/restaurants are offering special deals/freebies for military vets.

Check the list here: https://www.10news.com/life/holidays-and-celebrations/here-is-whats-closed-open-and-free-for-veterans-day

SeaWorld San Diego is offering military veterans and active duty servicemembers the chance to spend the day at the park for free.

To obtain the tickets, go to https://seaworld.com/san-diego/tickets/military-discount and then verify active duty or veteran status.

Once complete, three tickets will be made available.

The offer is valid for the rest of 2024.

Libalula Books is an independent bookstore in Barrio Logan that prides itself on being a safe space for anyone and has managed to stick around through some challenging times.

Watch Lindsey Pena's full report:

