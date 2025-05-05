10News Wake Up Call: Student loan collections restart; Kaiser worker strike ends

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

The San Diego City Council on Monday will begin its review of potential cuts to city programs that are part of Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 2026 budget.

Gloria’s budget proposal includes cuts and changes to city libraries and recreation centers, as well as the closure of fire pits at Mission Beach and closures of some public restrooms during slower winter months.

Additionally, the proposed budget could mean less access to San Diego lakes in the summer.

The mayor’s budget will continue to fund homelessness services, public safety, and infrastructure projects.

The City of San Diego currently faces a $258 million budget deficit.

Kaiser Permanente and the union representing many its healthcare workers reached a deal that will bring a lengthy open-ended strike to an end.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, Kaiser and National Union of Healthcare Workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that covers more than 2,400 mental health and addiction medicine employees in Southern California, including in San Diego County.

Details on the contract were not released, but the workers had been striking for better pay, more time for work outside of patient therapy, and to get pension benefits back.

The union is expected to complete the ratification vote by May 8.

Starting today, the U.S. Department of Education will begin the collection of defaulted federal student loans – a practice that was paused for five years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Defaulting on the payments can now lead to the federal government seizing benefits and automatically taking money from a borrower’s paycheck starting this summer.

The Associated Press reported that there are currently about 5.3 million borrowers who are in default on their student loans.

Experts suggest those borrowers concerned about defaulting can look into an income-based repayment plan, payment pauses, or consolidation/refinancing.

Signing Day is a rite of passage for high school student-athletes -- a day when they announce which college they plan to continue their athletic/academic careers.

Now, a San Diego organization is doing something similar for students whose focus is more on academics than sports.

Reporter Yasmeen Ludy follows through with some local graduates on their “Senior Signing Day.”

