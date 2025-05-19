10News Wake Up Call: Reaction to Biden cancer diagnosis; a warm week ahead for San Diego County

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is sending out extra patrols Monday near fertility centers following Saturday's deadly bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs.

The Sheriff's Office said that while there are no known threats against clinics in the county, "out of an abundance of caution," deputies will conduct extra patrols.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the incident," sheriff's officials added. "We want to reassure the public that their safety and well- being will always be a priority for the Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement."

The department also urged residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

An officer with San Diego Police Department told City News Service on Sunday that there was no official direction from headquarters to conduct extra patrols within city limits.

The Chula Vista Police Department also wasn't ordering extra patrols, an officer there said.

An official with Escondido Police Department said beat officers were briefed on the Palm Springs bombing and will be vigilant during their patrols.

FBI officials on Sunday identified the bombing suspect as 25-year-old Twentynine Palms resident Guy Edward Bartkus. Bartkus was killed in the explosion, which occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive.

The clinic was closed at the time of the incident, but four other people were injured at the scene. Those victims were released from medical care as of Sunday.

In a Sunday morning news briefing, Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, described the attack as "probably the largest bombing scene that we've had in Southern California," with evidence strewn for hundreds of feet around the blast.

However, authorities reiterated Sunday that all the embryos inside the building were safe.

Multiple media reports suggest that Bartkus was motivated by an intense opposition to in-vitro fertilization.

Watch Ava Kershner's report from Palm Springs:

Former President Joe Biden has received an outpouring of support after it was announced this weekend that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The former president and his family were set to meet with physicians to determine the best steps forward, as the cancer has metastasized to the bone.

A Biden spokesperson said there are viable treatment options despite the cancer being considered aggressive.

In response to the Biden announcement, President Trump posted on social media, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said on X/Twitter, "Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," former President Barack Obama stated on X/Twitter.

Biden posted this Instagram post on Monday morning:

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/us-news/former-president-joe-biden-diagnosed-with-prostate-cancer

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer on Monday will gather with leaders in the local sciences community to push back against the Trump administration’s plan for cuts to the National Institutes of Health.

Proposed cuts to medical and scientific research funding across the nation could mean a loss of thousands of jobs, including over 3,000 positions in San Diego County

In response, Lawson-Remer is introducing a county resolution that is urging Congress to “reconsider the disruptive restructuring of the NIH and the proposed budget cut of 40%.”

Lawson-Remer said in a Facebook post: “These aren’t just scientists—they’re the lab techs, clinical staff, admin teams, and contractors who power our region’s $57B life sciences economy. Losing this funding means layoffs, stalled innovation, and a ripple effect across local businesses and families."

Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 2026 city budget includes numerous cuts or reductions to jobs and services, but one topic that has created a strong debate among San Diegans is the call for the removal of fire pits.

According to Gloria’s plan, eliminating fire rings at city beaches would allow the city to have fewer workers to oversee and maintain them. The projected financial savings is about $135,000 per year.

Some beach-area residents said they are in favor of the fire pits removal because of how they believe the pits are being misused.

However, there are still some who believe removing the fire pits is not worth it, as they are helpful for local businesses and could potentially lead to illegal fires at the beach.

Watch Dani Miskell’s latest report on this fiery topic:

